Hundreds of koalas feared dead in Australian wildfires

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them

Conservationists fear hundreds of koalas have perished in wildfires that have razed prime habitat on Australia’s east coast.

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital President Sue Ashton said she hoped wildlife carers would be allowed to begin their search of the fire zone for survivors on Thursday. The fire was started by a lightning strike on Friday in a forest in New South Wales state, 300 kilometres (190 miles) north of Sydney, and has since burnt 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres).

Two-thirds of that area was koala habitat, Ashton said.

“If we look at a 50% survival rate, that’s around about 350 koalas and that’s absolutely devastating,” Ashton said of the death toll.

“We’re hoping it’s not as bad as that, but because of the intensity of the fire and the way koalas behave during fire, we’re not holding out too much hope,” she added.

Koalas climb high into trees during wildfires and survive if the fire front passes quickly below them.

The koala colony was particularly heathy and genetically diverse, Ashton said. Koalas prefer coastal forests, which are being cleared for suburban expansion. Increasingly isolated koala colonies have become inbred and diseased.

ALSO READ: B.C. animal lover helps livestock flee wildfires

Australia’s wildfire season has made a particularly early and devastating start in the southern hemisphere spring due to above-average temperatures and below-average rainfall that has left much of the east coast in drought.

Rod McGuirk, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: A life outdoors now possible for Langley child, 3, with severe sun sensitivity
Next story
VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

Just Posted

Aldergrove marijuana greenhouse owner aims at European market

Canopy Growth marijuana cultivator anniunces plans to develop and sell cannabis medicines overseas

VIDEO: Volleyball champs crowned at Langley District tournament

LCS Grade 8 boys overcome jitters to take gold, LCS girls win top spot again

Fort Langley entrepreneur offers free seminars for small business owners

A series of workshops will be hosted by industry experts that include website design and accounting

Langley art lovers invited to come paint the town red

Fort Gallery holds annual gala fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Fort Langley Community Hall.

VIDEO: Trinity Western University women’s soccer team makes CW finals

Langley-based Spartans to make the trip for the 16th year in a row

UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in bridge collision with pick-up truck in Mission

Highway for several hours Tuesday night due to crash

VIDEO: Man kicks doors, spits on bus driver in Burnaby

Transit police investigating after the incident on #123 bus that had been heading to New Westminster

VIDEO: Cow escapee chased down on Highway 1

The cow tumbled out of the back of a trailer Tuesday while travelling westbound through Chilliwack

Activist Thunberg declines climate prize, urges more action

‘The climate movement does not need any more prizes,’ Thunberg says

Bank of Canada holds interest rate, warns economy’s resilience to be ‘tested’

Governor Stephen Poloz’s team is warning that the resilience of Canada’s economy will be increasingly tested

B.C. school trustees ask for provincial, federal help to end student vaping

Health minister says he’s planning new regulations that would be the first of their kind in Canada

B.C. parents blame medical negligence in toddler’s death

Petition to ask for medical errors to be tracked and no-fault compensation for victims

Universities in B.C. and Alberta to study mental and physical health of wildfire crews

University of Nortern B.C. and University of Alberta get funding from BC Wildfire Service

NDP blasted for ALC ruling that will force Abbotsford Women’s Centre to move

Agriculture minister cites reason for decision not mentioned in Agricultural Land Commission ruling

Most Read