BC Hydro graphic shows extent of outages in Aldergrove

Hundreds without power in Aldergrove

Windstorm knocks down trees, damages power lines

A wind storm packing gusts of up to 90 kilometres an hour roared through the Fraser Valley Saturday, knocking out power to hundreds of BC Hydro customers in Aldergrove, many along the border with Abbotsford.

Online, Hydro reported more than 500 customers lost service in an area east of 250A Street and west of Peardonville Road.

About 400 were without service west of Ross Road, east of 264 and south of Lefeuvre Road.

Estimates of when service might be restored were not immediately available.

READ MORE: Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Province-wide, Hydro said more than 7,000 customers were left in the dark in the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and surrounding Gulf Islands, due to downed lines and fallen trees.

If your area is not on the outage map or list, call 1-800-BCHYDRO (1-800-224-9376) or *HYDRO (*49376) on your mobile phone to report the outage.

Previous story
VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking
Next story
Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Just Posted

Hundreds without power in Aldergrove

Windstorm knocks down trees, damages power lines

UPDATE: 70,000 BC Hydro customers without power as strong winds hit south coast

Powerful wind gusts overnight reached up to 90 kilometres-per-hour in some pockets of the region

VIDEO: Langley soccer player signs with pro team

Joel Waterman from Aldergrove will play in Calgary

Vancouver Giants wrap up road trip with 3-1 victory in Kamloops

Next up, the G-Men are back at home at the Langley Events Centre Sunday to take down the Cougars.

Langley singer-songwriter releases debut single

John Chamelion released a debut single and is looking for votes from the community.

‘I wasn’t expecting so much’: Community steps into help B.C. man living in his truck

In the cold depths of winter, Brian Owen and his dog have been living in his pickup truck in Williams Lake

Leonardo DiCaprio voices support for Unist’oten anti-pipeline camp in northern B.C.

Actor-slash-climate-activists’s message to his 18.9 million followers received a mix of fandom and criticism

VIDEO: Dramatic footage of B.C. tree on hydro lines, sparking and smoking

Black Press Media reader captures moment tree falls on hydro lines

Health officials confirm case of measles in Vancouver

Measles is a severely contagious illness that spreads easily through the air

UPDATE: Some Horseshoe Bay sailings back on after winds cancel many

Sailings to Horseshoe Bay unable to dock, Brentwood Bay-Mill Bay route also sees cancellations

B.C. RCMP dog Hammer helps police nab suspects, find lost hiker – all in 4 days

Hammer helped with an investigation, in a search for a lost woman and aided in locating a suspect

Matsqui Institution in Abbotsford on day 4 of lockdown

Prison put lockdown in place to conduct ‘exceptional search,’ Correctional Service says

B.C. legislature deputy speaker Linda Reid to give up duties

Suspended officers reject allegations of speaker Darryl Plecas

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Most Read