There’s a lot of snow at Rogers Pass on Hwy. 1. (Twitter/LaoneHuman)

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

A high avalanche danger has shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the B.C./Alberta border.

The closures came into effect following a winter storm that blew through the region.

DriveBC is reporting that Hwy. 1 will remain closed between Golden and the Alberta border until at least noon Friday. An update is expected Friday morning.

Hwy. 1 is also closed between Revelstoke and Golden as crews clear the road of avalanche deposits in Glacier National Park. That section of the highway is expected to open between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

For current road conditions, go to drivebc.ca.

For current weather conditions, go to weather.gc.ca.

 

@marissatiel
marissa.tiel@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards
Next story
UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Just Posted

Aldergrove shoots for playoffs: ACTION PHOTOS

Kodiaks outgun Langley Trappers 7-1 to take two more points

Lightning strike down Stars for Langley title

Langley Christian uses relentless defence in capturing Grade 8 girls district basketball title

B.C. to increase minimum wage to $15.20/hour in 2021

Premier John Horgan says next increase will come in June

Langley’s Hofer recognized as top high school coach

Carol Hofer led Langley Christian to three consecutive provincial volleyball banners

Illness keeps Giants star from playing in Kelowna last night

The G-Men’s three-game winning streak comes to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Rockets.

VIDEO: Langley City Parkour park up for awards

Nominated in two categories for the 2018 Wood Design Awards in BC.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. MP’s bill on wood infrastructure branches into committee

Cannings’ bill to push wood infrastructure got oak-ay from Commons, headed fir committee study

Cougar kitten gets new lease on life at Greater Vancouver Zoo

Cub survived for a month on his own on the outskirts of Williams Lake

UPDATE: Hundreds of syringes, smashed sharps container found under bridge

Fraser Health responds to questions about needle distribution and collection in Chilliwack

Hwy. 1 to be closed overnight between Golden and Alberta border

High avalanche danger forces closures along Trans-Canada Highway

Woman arrested after chaining herself to Kinder Morgan equipment

One other person arrested at Trans Mountain pipeline worksite in Coquitlam

Victoria harbour, Fraser River are B.C.’s most polluted coastlines: study

Environmental group makes pollution tracker and examine 55 coastal areas

UPDATE: Northbound lanes open after Delta crane fire on Highway 91

Highway 91 will be closed between 72 Ave and Nordel Way

Most Read