Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Traffic backed up into Agassiz this week as travellers and commercial vehicles ventured onto the Lougheed Highway following two major landslides in both directions. As of Saturday morning, traffic is single-lane alternating east and west of Agassiz. (Adam Louis/Observer)

Hwy 7 temporarily single-lane alternating through both mudslide zones

Traffic restrictions in effect until 7 p.m. Saturday

Conditions along Highway 7 are always changing, but traffic is still flowing as the Lower Mainland fights back against this week’s floods.

As of 9:40 a.m. on Saturday (Nov. 20), Highway 7 west of Agassiz is single-lane, alternating traffic until 7 p.m. Highway 7 form Agassiz to Hope is also open to single-lane, alternating traffic, but travel to Hope is limited to essential travel only.

Major congestion can be expected in both directions.

RELATED: Still no access to Abbotsford via Yarrow, despite what mapping apps indicate: Chilliwack RCMP

The Village of Harrison Hot Springs announced the Miami River Greenway is closed due to high water levels, and East Sector Lands will remain closed until further notice.

Any residents from the evacuated area of Rockwell Drive that needs accommodations through emergency support services are asked to register at ess.gov.bc.ca or email missioness@mission.ca.

RELATED: Water recedes on Hwy 1 between Abbotsford, Hope; geotechnical assessment underway to reopen

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19, accommodations are still available at the Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Any questions concerning evacuation can be directed to eoc@kentbc.ca.

The District of Kent announced the session is scheduled for Saturday at 4 p.m. at the Agassiz Agricultural Hall.

The debrief is an opportunity for volunteers to share their experiences and what went well. CISM is designed to help prevent post-traumatic stress disorder, which a traumatic event like this could trigger.

Stay connected with The Observer for the latest local flooding information.

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AgassizB.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking NewsHarrison Hot SpringsHopeMission

Previous story
Flooding halts collection of glass and styrofoam recycling in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows
Next story
Transport Canada issues order banning boats from B.C. flood areas, effective immediately

Just Posted

Friday night, Nov 19, at the Langley Events Centre in front of 3,000 in attendance, the Vancouver Giants fell 4-1 to the visiting Everett Silvertips. (Rob Wilton/Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants downed by Everett

Quick response by the Langley fire department limited damage from an early morning fire at the Dollars and Cents store at 2021 Willowbrook Drive early Friday morning, Nov. 19 (Facebook image)
VIDEO: Langley store quickly reopens following early Friday morning fire

Santa's Saxes will be performing from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and every Saturday after until Dec. 18 in the centre of Langley City. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Yuletide tunes eminate from downtown Langley this afternoon

Alice Johnson was made a Freewoman of the Township, a unique honour given to only a handful of other people. The surprise announcement was made at the Douglas Day Pioneer Banquet on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019. (Langley Advance Times files)
VIDEO: Langleys honour local pioneers with virtual presentation