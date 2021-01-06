Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)

‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

A Victoria councillor is apologizing to constituents for travelling over the holidays, despite COVID-19 health orders. He is one of two Greater Victoria municipal councillors who travelled outside of the country during the holiday season.

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow posted a statement to Twitter Tuesday evening and said he “made the poor choice” to travel to East Africa over the holidays and returned to Victoria Jan. 4. He said he is in a 14-day quarantine at a Vancouver hotel and will serve his council duties remotely.

“I had been planning and saving for this trip for years and returned to East Africa for the first time since I fled the civil war in Somalia in 1992 as a child,” he wrote in the statement. “I saw family members I hadn’t seen in more than three decades.”

RELATED: Metchosin councillor travelled to Mexico in December

Dubow said he adhered to local public health guidelines while away and took multiple COVID-19 tests.

“Even with the extreme caution that I took, including the tests I paid for, I know now that I should not have gone. I understand there is no good excuse.”

Dubow said he is “committed to doing better and working harder for all residents of Victoria.”

This comes shortly after Metchosin Coun. Kyara Kahakauwila, who owns chauffeur service L.A. Limousines, confirmed she had spent time in Mexico from Dec. 1 to 9 for the wedding of a business partner.

Kahakauwila told Black Press Media the business has been “decimated” by the pandemic.

Several Canadian politicians admitted to travelling abroad over the holidays including seven Alberta cabinet members, MLAs and staff who resigned as a result.

READ ALSO: 7 Alberta cabinet ministers, MLAs, staff resign after holiday travels: Kenney

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: nina.grossman@blackpress.ca. Follow us on Instagram.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City CouncilCity of VictoriaGreater Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver’s real estate market up 22% in 2020, despite pandemic
Next story
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Just Posted

Dozens of fans took to the ice at George Preston arena Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, for a traditional post-game skate with the Langley Rivermen (Langley Advance Times file )
A welcome return to the ice for Langley Rivermen

Practices can resume with changes to COVID-19 age restrictions

Charlie Fox in a 2018 Langley Township council meeting. (Langley Advance Times files)
Longtime councillor considers run for school board byelection

Charlie Fox was a principal in the district for decades

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Pot shop not right fit for Fort Langley, local resident says

Cannabis can help with medical conditions, but the village is not the best location for a shop

During a recent stroll through Fort Langley, Wout Brouwer captured this winter picture of Bedford Channel. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Beford Channel emerging from the mist

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

As 2020 came to a close, Eleanor Herd reflected on the year, the global pandemic and more. (Eleanor Herd/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
LETTER: New Year’s fireworks lift spirit of Langley City senior

2020 was a year like no other. One local senior reflects on its impact.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

Anyone with information on recent machete attacks should contact the VPD’s Major Crimes Section at 604-717-2541 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. (File)
VPD seeks witnesses following series of machete attacks

33-year-old man faces six charges following at least two attacks on New Year’s Eve

Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association, is shown in a handout photo. Hill says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking the vaccine, even though no vaccines have yet been studied on those populations. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Doctors urge high-risk pregnant, breastfeeding women to get access to COVID vaccines

Women are overrepresented in many of the occupations at highest risk of COVID-19 exposure

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Coun. Sharmarke Dubow apologized to his constituents Tuesday evening for travelling abroad over the holidays. (File contributed/ City of Victoria)
‘I should not have gone:’ Victoria councillor takes holiday trip to Africa

Two Greater Victoria municipal politician admit to traveling in December

Kids, ages two and four, are all smiles after receiving new bikes from total strangers. Their bikes were stolen on New Year’s Day when out for a walk near Penticton Ave. By the next day, strangers donated to replace the bikes. (Dawn Jones Facebook)
Strangers come together to replace children’s Christmas bikes stolen in Penticton

Kids bikes were left for less than 10 minutes before being swiped on New Year’s Day

File
Vancouver, Victoria among top 10 tech markets in Canada

Tech education and industry continue to boom in B.C.

Bernard and Max Trest launched COVID Reported Facebook page to crowdsource and compile exposures at workplaces, etc., that may otherwise not be being made public. (Contributed photo)
B.C. dad, son launch online map for anonymous COVID-19 reporting

Bernard Trest said ‘COVID Reported’ initiative is about helping people protect themselves

People brave strong winds along the Ogden Point breakwater during wind warnings issued by Environment Canada along the south coast as a frontal system pushes across Vancouver Island during the first major storm of the year in Victoria, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Conditions easing, ferry travel resumes after wind, rain batter B.C. coast

Just over 5,000 customers remained in the dark early Wednesday

Most Read