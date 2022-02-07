‘I thought I was delusional’ Langley scratch-and-win player says

Langley’s Lesley Durupt was so shocked she thought she was “delusional” when she won the top prize of $200,000 playing BCLC’s Royal Riches scratch and win ticket. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley’s Lesley Durupt was so shocked she thought she was “delusional” when she won the top prize of $200,000 playing BCLC’s (British Columbia Lottery Corporation) $20 Royal Riches scratch and win ticket.

“I noticed I had three pots of gold and I was shocked,” she recalled. “I thought I was delusional!”

Durupt purchased her ticket from Am Market on Douglas Crescent in Langley and was at home when she found out the good news. She couldn’t wait to share the details with her family.

“I was most excited to tell my mom and sisters. My mother was shocked, my sister in Alberta cried, and my sister down here thought I was joking.”

Durupt celebrated her win with some champagne and says she’s looking forward to purchasing a home with her prize as well as taking a trip to Ireland.

“I’ve always wanted to go there,” she said. “I’m in awe!”

In its financial report for 2020/21, BCLC reported it generated $429.9 million in net income for the province despite the temporary closure of casinos and community gaming centres.

BCLC said disbursements included $147 million into a provincial health account to support health initiatives, such as new hospitals, facility upgrades and community health programs, $140 million to support a range of non-profit organizations, $78.9 million to general revenue to fund public programs and services and $93.5 million to promote “responsible gambling through public awareness and education, treatment and prevention, research, training, evaluation and policy development.”

