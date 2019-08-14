The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has now released its report into the crash of a Beechcraft King Air B100 in Abbotsford in February 2018. (Photo: Transportation Safety Board)

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 plane crash in Abbotsford, says TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

A pilot’s decision to attempt to fly nine family members to California despite a heavy snowfall led to the plane crashing in Abbotsford last year, the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada has found.

The TSB states in a report released today (Wednesday) that the Beechcraft King Air B100 crashed shortly after takeoff on Feb. 23, 2018 because it had been exposed to heavy snowfall for 14 minutes, resulting in “ice contamination” on the wings.

No de-icing or anti-icing fluid was applied to the plane, the TSB stated in its report.

“In this occurrence, the pilot was motivated to complete the flight with his family, and even though there were a number of indications that a different course of action may have been warranted, the pilot elected to continue with the original plan,” the TSB stated.

The TSB said the plane – owned by Island Express Air – experienced difficulties seconds after takeoff from Abbotsford International Airport.

“In an attempt to make an immediate off-field emergency landing, the pilot applied forward pressure on the control column to land the aircraft,” the TSB stated.

RELATED: At least two hospitalized after plane leaves runway at Abbotsford Airport

RELATED: Airline passes Transport Canada review after February plane crash

The plane then crashed and slid 760 feet into a raspberry field near Walmsley Avenue and Clearbrook Road.

The pilot – who was the owner of Island Express at the time – and five passengers suffered serious injuries. One of them was rendered unconscious and had to be carried out of the aircraft, the report states.

The other four passengers received minor injuries, and the plane was destroyed in the crash.

The TSB said their investigation also found that the pilot and one passenger sustained serious head injuries as a result of not wearing available shoulder harnesses.

The report indicates that the pilot of the plane had begun flying in 1994, and his licence was valid until Sept. 1, 2018.

After the crash, Island Express had its operator certificate suspended, but their certificate was reinstated four months later after what the TSB said was a “robust review of the company’s operations.”

The TSB said that after the crash, the airline changed ownership, made personnel changes, modified procedures and training programs, set higher standards for pilot training, and introduced new operational equipment and processes to improve safety.

Island Express Air continues to offer flights between Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo, Vancouver and Qualicum Beach.

Read the full report here.

Previous story
Scheer assails Trudeau after ethics report, urges police to probe SNC-Lavalin case
Next story
PNE food legend ‘Hunky’ Bill Konyk dies days before 2019 fair opens

Just Posted

Carson Crimeni autopsy found no obvious cause of death, father says

Toxicology tests have been ordered to determine if drugs are the reason for 14-year-old’s death

Up-and-coming Aldergrove athlete brings home bronze for Team B.C.

Cassidy Buchanan takes U15 Girls National Championships with 52-45 lead

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s annual cinema under the stars

Enchanting event brings local businesses and families together at the park

Ice on wings contributed to 2018 plane crash in Abbotsford, says TSB

Transportation Safety Board releases report on crash that injured 10

B.C. transgender boy’s court case draws intense interest

The family court case has now drawn in multiple outside groups as it goes to the Court of Appeal

VIDEO: Trudeau broke ethics law in SNC-Lavalin affair, watchdog says

Commissioner says prime minister improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Dangerous pass caught on dash cam near Salmon Arm

The incident occurred Saturday morning

Detained ISIS supporter may be released in Enderby, B.C.

Former refugee Othman Ayad Hamdan may be released to Enderby while awaiting deportation

Putrid pile of crabs found rotting in Maple Ridge farmer’s field

More than 320 kilograms festering for weeks

B.C. repaying fees after national building code access made free

Refunds going to nearly 5,000 people who paid since last fall

RCMP probe link between homicide, missing persons case in Williams Lake

Rich ‘Savage’ Duncan the victim of Aug. 6 homicide in Williams Lake

Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

The Alberta family was travelling through B.C. for a wedding when their RV was in a serious collision

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

Dying Indigenous man alleges BC Transplant’s alcohol abstinence policy is racist

David Dennis, who is Nuu-chah-nulth, argues that six-month sobriety policy is a ‘lethal form of racism’

Most Read