Ignore a speed reader board, get a ticket: some Langley drivers didn’t take the hint

Drivers who ignored a speed reader board were pulled over by police in Langley on Feb. 18. (ICBC)

Some drivers just can’t take a hint.

Last Thursday, Feb. 18, speeders were given a chance to avoid a fine by slowing down, when the Langley Traffic Team partnered with the ICBC Road Safety Team on 56th Avenue near Langley Secondary School.

The Road Safety Team set up a speed reader board in the 21000 block and the Langley enforcement team set up three blocks east at 213A Street.

Motorists were warned of their speed by the reader board and given an opportunity to slow down. If they chose to disregard the warning and were still over the limit three blocks later, they were stopped and issued a violation ticket.

In a two-hour period, 15 tickets were issued and the fastest speed was 92 km/h in a 50 zone.

Speed continues to be a major contributing factor in car crash fatalities in British Columbia,” RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said.

“Slow down and give yourself extra time to get to your destination. It’s not worth the risk to yourself, and to others.”

