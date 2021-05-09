IHIT investigating after man killed in Burnaby shooting

Police looking for more information on fatal shooting

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country’s crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was killed during a shooting in Burnaby Saturday (May 8) evening.

According to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, one man was taken to hospital after a 7 p.m. shooting near 13 Avenue and 6 Street in Burnaby. He later died of his injuries.

IHIT said that more information would be available Monday. The man’s identity has not been released.

Anyone with dash-cam or other video footage of the shooting is asked to contact the BurnabyRCMP or call IHIT line 1-877-551-4448.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP