Police are investigating after a shooting in Fraser Heights Tuesday (Feb. 8, 2022) around 168 Street and 104 Avenue. Two people were injured in the shooting, police say, but one victim has since succumbed to their injuries. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Lower Mainland gang conflict

IHIT investigating after Surrey shooting victim dies, RCMP say

Male victim taken to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries,’ female victim was in ‘serious’ condition

Surrey RCMP say the male victim injured in a shooting Tuesday night (Feb. 8) has since died.

Const. Sarbjit K. Sangha said in a release Thursday the male victim had succumbed to his injuries and the investigation has now been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

It was around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday that police were called to a report of shots fired at the intersection of 168 Street and 104 Avenue in the Fraser Heights neighbourhood.

When officers arrived, they found a male and a female in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds, Sangha said.

Both were taken to hospital, with the female in “serious” condition and the male with “life-threatening injuries.”

Sangha said the shooting is believed to be connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict.

2022 – Shootings/Homicides
Infogram

As of Feb. 10, 2022, there have been two homicides and at least 13 confirmed incidents of shots fired, but Surrey RCMP has only publicly disclosed the locations of eight incidents.

In response to the recent shootings, Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers has “revived” its Guns and Gangs ad campaign in hopes of generating more anonymous tips for these shootings.

Just 40 days into 2022, there have been more than 20 gang-related shootings and four homicides under investigation in the Lower Mainland, according to a release from Crime Stoppers. It adds that’s “double the pace seen in 2021, where 123 gang-related shootings were recorded for the entire year.”

Linda Annis, the executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, said anyone who sees or knows about suspicious activity needs to report it right away.

“Anonymous tips get criminals off the street. It’s that simple. Often there are people who are in close contact with criminals and could provide inside information investigators need, but they won’t call police for fear of reprisal from their associates,” said Annis, who is also a Surrey city councillor.

“This is exactly what Crime Stoppers is for. Anyone can provide information anonymously and without fear of being found out. In fact, the Supreme Court of Canada guarantees you will never be identified or called to answer questions.”

Anonymous tips can be provided though Crime Stoppers’ downloadable “P3” app for Apple and Android phones, calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or their new number 1-855-448-8477, online at solvecrime.ca or by following the link on the Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Facebook page.


