Mission RCMP officer speak with potential witnesses at a fatal stabbing incident by Park Street and Logan Avenue. / Kevin Mills Photo

Mission RCMP officer speak with potential witnesses at a fatal stabbing incident by Park Street and Logan Avenue. / Kevin Mills Photo

IHIT investigating fatal stabbing in Mission

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team looking for witnesses

One man is dead following a stabbing incident in Mission.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been deployed to Mission after a man was located with fatal injuries on Monday (Aug. 22).

At 3:36 p.m., Mission RCMP responded to a report of a man suffering from life threatening injuries resulting from a stabbing in the 7200 block of Park Street and Logan Avenue, close to the Mission Bottle Depot and Centex Mission Gas Station.

Officers responded along with Mission Emergency Health Services (EHS) and Mission Fire Rescue Services who provided emergency first aid.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

The gas station was surrounded by police tape and officers were on scene talking to potential witnesses.

There were several people crying nearby.

IHIT has taken conduct of the investigation and is working closely in partnership with the Mission RCMP Detachment, BC Coroners Service, the RCMP Forensic Identification Section and the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC).

According to a press release, at this time, investigators believe this to be an isolated incident with no connection to the Lower Mainland Gang Conflict.

The victim has been identified, though his name is not being released at this time, to allow time for proper notification of the family.

“We are still in the early stages of the investigation,” said Sergeant Timothy Pierotti of IHIT.

“Investigators are working to canvass the area for witnesses and video.”

IHIT is asking that any witnesses or anyone with dash camera video who attended the area of the 7200 block of Park Street between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. or anyone who has any information regarding the incident, to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

MissionRCMPstabbing

 

Kevin Mills Photo

Kevin Mills Photo

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Famous Yousuf Karsh portrait of Sir Winston Churchill stolen from Château Laurier
Next story
Motorcyclist fatally collides with machinery on BC bridge

Just Posted

Barb Martens will be campaigning as part of the “Contract With Langley,” the civic party announced on Monday, Aug. 22. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Vancouver Police officer Barb Martens runs for Township council under ‘Contract With Langley’ banner

Cory Vallee has lost his final challenge of his conviction in the Feb. 6, 2009, murder of Kevin LeClair in a Langley shopping centre. (Langley Advance Times file photos)
Gangster who gunned down man in Langley shopping centre loses last appeal

Giants’ Zack Ostapchuk, in his first appearance for Canada at the U-20 level, scored a goal and assisted twice during the tournament on the road to a gold medal win. (Vancouver Giants)
Canada’s gold at the World Junior Hockey Championships has some help from the Vancouver Giants

Matthew Sampson (GBR) and Elisa BJX won the $100,000 ATCO Cup at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park Sunday, Aug. 21. It was only the second time the 10-year-old Oldenburg mare had jumped in a 1.50m event. (tbird/Quinn Saunders)
VIDEO: Britain’s Matthew Sampson wins $100,000 ATCO Cup at Langley’s Thunderbird Show Park

Pop-up banner image