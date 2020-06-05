IHIT investigating ‘suspicious’ death of Surrey man

Officers found the body while on foot patrol: Surrey RCMP

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is investigating the death of a Surrey man after a body was found in Whalley.

The Surrey RCMP Police Mental Health Outreach Team was doing foot patrols in the 11300-block of Bridgeview Drive Thursday (June 4) around 8 p.m., when “they came across a deceased male,” according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

“The cause of death and circumstances surrounding the man’s injuries are under investigation and are being treated as suspicious,” the release states.

IHIT has now taken over the case.

Police are “currently in the evidence gathering phase,” and no other information will be released at this time, Surrey RCMP said.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation can call the IHIT Information Line at 1‐877‐551‐IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp‐grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1‐800‐222‐TIPS (8477).

