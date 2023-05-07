IHIT investigators release photos of suspect vehicle in May 2 fatal shooting in Surrey

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) members have released photos of a suspect vehicle related to a May 2 fatal shooting in Surrey. (contributed photo)

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) members are hoping the public can help as they continue to investigate a May 2 shooting in Surrey that left one man dead.

In an effort to further the investigation, IHIT has released photos of the suspect vehicle in Tuesday’s shooting, which happened at 8 p.m. May 2, in a parking lot in the 14800 block of 108 Avenue.

Police found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds; both victims were transported to hospital.

Jayden Prasad, 20, of Surrey succumbed to his injuries while the other victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from hospital, an IHIT release said.

Homicide investigators have identified and recovered a suspect vehicle seen leaving the parking lot after the shooting.

The vehicle, found in the 20600-block of 36 Avenue in Langley, is described as a 2020 blue Hyundai Elantra four-door sedan.

The sedan had a distinct red tire on the rear driver’s side.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or who may have seen this vehicle leading up to the homicide is being asked to call IHIT.

“As we stated previously, this incident appears to be targeted and connected to the B.C. gang conflict,” said IHIT media relations officer Cpl. Sukhi Dhes in the release.

“We believe that the suspects attempted to light the car on fire, but failed. I am urging anyone with information relating to this vehicle to contact IHIT.”

Anyone with information about this murder can contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

