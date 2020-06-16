The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is looking for tips into the death of Charles Klose who was found seen at approximately 12:45 p.m. on June 6, 2020 near the Bourquin Bus Loop in Abbotsford (right) and at approximately 3:30 p.m. near the Chilliwack Court House close to where he was found dead that night. (RCMP)

IHIT looking to retrace Fraser Valley homicide victim’s last steps

Police release photos of Charles ‘Chucky’ Klose from Abbotsford and Chilliwack the day he died

Homicide investigators are asking if anyone saw an Abbotsford man found dead in Chilliwack on June 6 in the hours leading up to his death late that night.

Charles Henry Klose was found at the back of the Scotiabank parking lot at Princess Avenue and Yale Road at 11 p.m. on June 6. Klose’s wounds were found to be the cause of foul play so the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) was called to investigate.

Known as “Chucky” on the streets, the 58-year-old was described as “kind and gentle” by those who knew him and met with him in an outreach capacity.

Described as “transient” by police, Klose had been living with a family in Abbotsford and visited Chilliwack frequently to be with friends.

• READ MORE: Homicide victim Chucky Klose described as ‘kind and gentle,’ ‘very forgiving’

• READ MORE: IHIT investigating homicide of 58-year-old Abbotsford man in Chilliwack

In a press release issued late Tuesday, IHIT said investigators have been collecting evidence and developing a timeline of Klose’s activities leading up to the discovery of his body.

Investigators released two photographs of Klose captured from video surveillance footage on the day of his murder, in the hopes that they will refresh the memories of potential witnesses.

“We have spoken to people who knew Charles and they have described him as a gentle man,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said. “We are asking the community to take a careful look at the new images of Charles and to contact us if you remember seeing him, particularly between 2 p.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.”

The first photo is from 12:45 p.m. near the Bourquin Exchange bus loop in Abbotsford where he took the bus to Chilliwack. The second photo is from near the Chilliwack Law Courts at 3:30 p.m., which is across the street from the Scotiabank where he was found dead seven-and-a-half hours later.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

