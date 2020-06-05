North of Yale along Highway 1 was where police say they found 29-year-old Alica Berg with life-threatening injuries on June 3, 2020. She later died of those injuries, and homicide investigators are asking the public for tips. (Emelie Peacock/ Hope Standard)

IHIT names homicide victim found in the Fraser Canyon this week

Police asking for tips into the suspicious death of 29-year-old Alicia Berg

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has named the victim of a suspicious death in the Fraser Canyon this week.

The body of 29-year-old Alicia Hatarina Berg was discovered by a passing motorist on the side of Highway 1 approximately three kilometres east of the Yale Tunnel in Boston Bar on June 3 at 4:22 a.m.

IHIT is asking for tips from the public to help in the investigation of Berg’s death.

• READ MORE: Homicide investigators probe suspicious death on Highway 1 north of Yale

“IHIT and its partners continue to complete priority tasks including speaking with witnesses and canvassing the surrounding areas for video surveillance footage,” according to an IHIT press release issued June 5. “Investigators are asking for dash-cam video from drivers who were travelling between Hope and Boston Bar on June 3, 2020 between midnight and 5 a.m. Anyone who saw someone matching Alicia’s description is urged to contact IHIT immediately.”

After the motorist found Berg’s body, emergency responders along with the B.C. Coroners Service attended the scene to investigate. They determined that the female victim, later identified as Berg, had suspicious injuries and IHIT was called in to take conduct of the investigation.

Alicia Berg is described as: Caucasian; green hair; 29 years old; 5’6’’; 140 pounds. She was wearing a grey hoodie, grey-black sweat pants and sandals.

“In these early stages of the investigation, we have learned that Alicia led a transient lifestyle in the Fraser Valley area,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said. “There remains many yet unanswered questions surrounding Alicia’s death and we are appealing to anyone who knew her to come forward.”

Berg had one recent encounter with the criminal justice system, according to Court Services Online. She was charged with uttering threats and uttering threats to burn, destroy or damage last summer in Langley, and then faced two breach charges into the fall. The case is a so-called “K” file which identifies it as a domestic matter.

She was scheduled to face trial on all four charges August 21, 2020 in Surrey Provincial Court.

Anyone with information on Berg is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551- IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Tips can be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

• RELATED: B.C. man who murdered Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Homicide

Pair accused of ‘horrific’ assault at Vancouver’s Oppenheimer Park at large
B.C. records just one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hours

Most Read