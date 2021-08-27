RCMP officer at the scene of a possible homicide on Seabird Island land near Agassiz on Aug. 26, 2021. (Submitted)

RCMP officer at the scene of a possible homicide on Seabird Island land near Agassiz on Aug. 26, 2021. (Submitted)

IHIT probes death after man’s body found in Seabird Island field

No further danger to the public, victim is a 25-year-old man

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed they are investigating the suspicious death of a 25-year-old man found in a field off of Chowat Road in the Seabird Island community.

The RCMP responded to a call about the body at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday (Aug. 26). IHIT said the victim has been identified but further information is not available at this time. IHIT is still processing the scene and the Integrated Forensic Identification Services and B.C. Coroner’s Service are involved.

The Seabird Island community asks for privacy to allow for the families to grieve.

“This incident is not believed to be involved in the Lower Mainland gang conflict,” said IHIT spokesperson Sgt. David Lee. “It was an isolated incident and there are no additional safety risks to the public in this matter.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Due to the police incident, Seabird Island’s band office will be closed on Friday (Aug. 27). The doctor’s office will be open for virtual appointments only on Friday.

– with files from Paul Henderson

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@ ahobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Agassiz

Previous story
Speed a factor in fatal crash of 3 young hockey players in Surrey: police
Next story
Federal parties prescribe health measures on the campaign trail

Just Posted

File photo of a train in Langley. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews called to 2 train incidents in Langley Thursday – pedestrian struck and fire

Tony and Lilianne Fuller were shocked to find out they had won the Langley Rotary Mega 50/50 Draw for 2021. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Langley couple wins $125,000 jackpot in local Rotary 50/50

Cloverdale - Langley City Centrist candidate Rama G. Ahmad said he decided to run for the fledgling new organization after hearing complaints about established parties. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Canadidate for newly-formed Centrist party running in Cloverdale – Langley City

Onyx trots with Courtney Palleson for Noni Hartvikson of South Langley at the para-dressage horse inspection, held Aug. 25, 2021, at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Japan. (Jon Stroud Media/special to Langley Advance Times)
Aldergrove and South Langley competitors preparing for start of para-dressage at Tokyo Paralympics