IHIT seeks ‘extremely violent’ man in connection with 2017 South Surrey shooting death

Homicide investigators asking for help locating and arresting murder suspect

Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey. (RCMP photo; file photo)

The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has confirmed that police activity in the 2700-block of Country Woods Drive Wednesday night was part of an ongoing IHIT investigation.

Thursday afternoon, IHIT followed up with a plea for public assistance in locating and arresting murder suspect Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, who they said is “believed to be extremely violent and poses a significant risk to public safety.”

Teixeira was charged Thursday with first-degree murder in the death of Nicholas Khabra as a result of a shooting on Crescent Road last October.

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 punds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang warned the public not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately after any sighting.

The shooting of Khabra took place in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017.

READ: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting, Oct. 23, 2017.

READ: South Surrey shooting victim identified, Oct. 24, 2017.

READ: Crescent Road residence ‘not targeted’ in homicide, Oct. 25, 2017.

Surrey RCMP responded to a report of shots fired in the 14300-block of Crescent Road at 2:10 a.m.

They found Khabra suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to hospital where he later died.

Soon after the initial report, police received a call from a woman who said she had also been shot. The second victim was found at Exit 10 of Highway 99, off King George Boulevard, and was taken to hospital, where she was treated for injuries and was expected to recover.

At the time of the shooting, the woman – who has not been publicly identified – was said by police to be known to Khabra, and that they believed she was with him when the shooting occurred.

IHIT said last year that the investigation had led them to believe that Khabra’s homicide was a “targeted act.”

Jang said the heavy police presence reported Wednesday evening by Country Woods residents – who also described K9 officers searching properties – was in connection with the ongoing investigation into the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).