IHIT seeks tips on distinctive pickup truck linked to Langley murder

The truck was found on fire Tuesday evening in Willoughby

Homicide investigators are looking for anyone who may have seen the distinctive red pickup truck that was found on fire with a dead man inside in Langley on Tuesday evening.

“The red Ford F150 has modifications and may have stood out,” said Sgt. David Lee of IHIT, “we are looking to speak to anyone who may have seen it.”

The vehicle was found in the 8200 block of 197th Street, a curve in the road in a low-lying area that is just off 200th Street, but surrounded by treed acreages.

Firefighters were called out to the report of a vehicle fire at 7 p.m., and discovered the body inside.

Lee said the victim is a Caucasian male, but he has not yet been identified.

The killing is believed to be a targeted hit, said Lee.

Neither the vehicle nor the victim are believed to be connected to the neighbourhood where they were found.

“Investigators are continuing to analyze evidence and are determining if this is related to any of the ongoing conflicts in the Lower Mainland,” said Lee.

Police are looking for anyone with dashcam footage who was driving in the area of 200th Street and 82nd Avenue at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 20.

Anyone who recognizes or saw the red Ford F-150 is also asked to call investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT information Line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448), or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

