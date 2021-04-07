(Black Press file photo)

(Black Press file photo)

IHIT still seeks to ID human remains found in Hope area

Circumstances are suspicious, IHIT seeking information

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still working to confirm the identity of the human remains discovered last week in the Silver Creek area near Hope.

On March 29, RCMP responded to a report of human remains found that morning; police determined the circumstances to be suspicious, prompting IHIT to take over the investigation.

IHIT is working with the local police, the B.C. Coroners Service and Integrated Forensic Identification Services on this case.

RELATED: Human remains discovered in Hope: IHIT

A liaison for the family of the missing Spuzzum woman April Parisian has confirmed with Parisian’s family that the found remains do not belong to April.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

@adamEditor18
adam.louis@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

HopeIHIT

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident
Next story
Kootenay beekeeping family urges caution with chemicals after 2 hives poisoned

Just Posted

Langley’s Kyle Burroughs has a hockey resume that includes a tour with the Regina Pats (left) and Team BC in 2011 (file)
VIDEO: Langley’s Kyle Burroughs makes memorable NHL debut

Former Aldergrove Kodiaks and Langley Eagles player takes the ice with Colorado Avalanche

Scott Strudwick is involved in selling mini-strata properties – two houses sharing the same lot in Langley. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Mini-stratas an option as Langley property prices continue to climb

The price increase in Langley homes has gone up again

A Langley resident is questionning how the vaccination program is going. (CDC photo)
LETTER: Langley man not impressed with seniors vaccination efforts

Brookswood man critical of the provincial government

Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, stands among some of the bikes that will be up for grabs April 10. The cycle shop is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold bike sale April 10

Repair shop selling bikes for both kids and adults

Walnut Grove Secondary School (WGSS) students have been removing all kinds of trash from the creek that runs by their school (Special to Langley Advance Times)
WGSS students take out trash from ‘adopted’ Langley creek

‘They get in there, they get their hands muddy and they make a difference’ teacher says

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

(Black Press file photo)
IHIT still seeks to ID human remains found in Hope area

Circumstances are suspicious, IHIT seeking information

A small memorial to Rich Goulet at Pitt Meadows secondary. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Petitioners want Pitt Meadows gym named for late coach Goulet

Online petition gathering thousands of names quickly

Most routes in the Kootenays require winter tires stay on your vehicle until April 30, 2021. Ministry of Transportation map.
Keep your snow tires on until April 30: B.C. transportation ministry

Ministry of Transportation reminds drivers not to change tires early

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Darcee O’Hearn found her honey bees dead a few weeks ago, all showing signs of poisoning. Since then the two queen bees have also died. Photos: Darcee O’Hearn
Kootenay beekeeping family urges caution with chemicals after 2 hives poisoned

Darcee O’Hearn recalls hearing what sounded like raindrops, but was actually her bees dying

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

A new study finds social media has made one in five Canadians lose sleep and become more sedentary. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Social media has robbed 1 in 5 Canadians of sleep

Ninety per cent of Canadians aged 15 to 34 use social media

Direct-support staff who support individuals with developmental disabilities – including many involved with Semiahmoo House Society in South Surrey – should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (File photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

Most Read