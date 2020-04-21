IHIT suspect foul play in case of missing Fraser Canyon woman

April Parisian was last heard from weeks ago, her camper found with a deceased male inside April 17

IHIT is looking for help to find April Parisian (at right with her boyfriend Paris Margesson) last communicated with on March 28, 2020. She may have been with her red Chevrolet truck and her brown pug. (RCMP)

Homicide investigators suspect foul play may be involved in the disappearance of a Hope-area woman.

April Lee-Ann Parisian, 45, is missing from her home in the Fraser Canyon community of Spuzzum. The RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) are now renewing a call to help in the investigation into her disappearance and suspect

“April may have met with foul play and that is why IHIT is involved,” IHIT spokesperson Sgt. Frank Jang said in a press release issued April 21. “I understand there is a concerned group of April’s friends and family who are anxiously waiting for an update on her whereabouts and we are doing all we can to find answers. Please remember that every small bit of information is important.”

Police say her last known communication was on March 28, but family say she was last heard from on April 5 and her last bank transaction occurred on this same day.

Investigators say Parisian is the owner of a red 1998 Chevrolet 2500, with B.C. licence plate MX8810.

“(She) may have been seen in the company of her boyfriend, Paris Margesson, and her brown pug,” police stated.

That vehicle was located on Vye Road between Abbotsford and Chilliwack on April 17. Parisian wasn’t there but Mounties found a man inside.

“After a short dialogue, they ultimately located the man inside with what is believed to be a self-inflicted wound,” RCMP said in a press release.

Anyone who may have spotted her, Margesson or her vehicle since March 28 are being urged to call investigators immediately.

Parisian is described by police as an Indigenous female with blonde hair and blue eyes, 170 centimetres (5 ft 7 inches) tall, weighing 127 kilograms (280 pounds.)

In addition to police activity, family have been conducting daily searches for their loved one. A community search Saturday, April 18 involved over 80 community members and focused on the Silver Skagit, Spuzzum and Vedder Road in Chilliwack.

Anyone with information should call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448, or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. Should you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Parisian’s family say they’ve been overwhelmed with well wishes and prayers from the community as they look for their loved one. For anyone able to contribute funds, they can send donations via email to searchforapril@gmail.com. Any donations received go to costs of the search, which include water, food, gas, printing costs for flyers and other costs the family incurs as they search.

Family have also set up a Facebook group here.



