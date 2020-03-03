Chilliwack RCMP and Abbotsford Police Department officers at the scene of what police called a ‘dynamic arrest’ at Kipp Avenue and Mary Street in Chilliwack after 10 p.m. on March 2, 2020. (Shane MacKichan photo)

UPDATE: IIO called in after ‘dynamic arrest’ downtown Chilliwack Monday

Suspect left with a serious head injury after falling from third floor balcony

A dramatic police incident unfolded at an apartment in the downtown Chilliwack area Monday night that ended with a suspect sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Chilliwack RCMP and the Abbotsford Police Department (APD) were working on a joint enforcement initiative looking for a male wanted on several warrants.

Given the injury to the man during the police incident, the provincial police watchdog – the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO BC) – is now on the file.

IIO BC issued a press release after noon on Tuesday that said while officers were positioned outside the apartment building in the 9200-block of Mary Street, the man allegedly fled from one balcony and broke into a second unit. He was tracked to a third-floor balcony where a police dog was deployed.

“The man allegedly assaulted the police dog before an altercation occurred between him and arresting officers,” according to the IIO BC. “Shots from a less lethal shotgun were fired, striking the suspect. He was arrested on a first floor balcony after reportedly jumping from the third floor.”

Multiple shots can be heard in audio from videos shared on social media of the incident at around 10:30 p.m. at the corner of Mary Street and Kipp Avenue.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Staff Sgt. Steve Vrolyk confirmed that the sounds of shots were that of bean bag rounds being deployed by an APD officer. Because of IIO BC’s involvement, police can make no further comments on the file.

IIOBC confirmed the male suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated by paramedics and transported to hospital for treatment.

“IIO BC is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the man’s injuries.”

RCMP

