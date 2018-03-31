IIO called in after elderly woman struck by police vehicle in Chilliwack

B.C.’s police watchdog is looking into an incident Friday afternoon in Chilliwack, where an elderly woman was struck by a police vehicle on Tyson Road.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIOBC) said the incident took place near the 5800 block of Tyson Rd on Friday at approximately 5:30 pm. That’s in the Twin Rinks/ Sardis Library area.
There’s no word on the condition of the woman, however the IIOBC is called to investigate “officer-involved incidents that result in death or serious harm.”
Witnesses are being asked to call the IIO at 1-855-446-8477.