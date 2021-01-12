Chilliwack RCMP at the scene of a police incident after 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

IIO investigating after man shot by police near Vedder River in Chilliwack

Man located in his vehicle after alleged domestic incident hours before where a woman was injured

A man shot by police Tuesday morning in Chilliwack after an alleged domestic dispute suffered serious injuries and the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) is investigating.

Shortly after 7 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 12), Chilliwack RCMP responded to a complaint of a man threatening and injuring a woman inside a home, according to a press release issued by BC RCMP Communications.

The woman escaped and the man also left the property but continued to send “concerning messages and threats.”

As police searched for the suspect, Unsworth elementary school nearby was put into a hold-and-secure.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., an officer located the suspect sitting in his vehicle in the Lickman Road parking lot on the Vedder River. When backup arrived, officers boxed the man’s vehicle in and approached him.

”Police advise that the suspect reportedly had a weapon and during the course of the interaction the man was shot.”

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

IIO is now investigating the incident. IIO is the civilian-led agency responsible for investigations into incidents of death or serious harm that may have been the result of a police officer.

Chilliwack RCMP continue to investigate the initial incident involving the woman who was injured.

The intersection of Keith Wilson and Lickman roads were not affected by the incident, but police blocked off Lickman just south of Keith Wilson.

