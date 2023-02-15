A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The IIO is investigating an arrest by members of the department from Dec. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The IIO is investigating an arrest by members of the department from Dec. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

IIO investigating legality of Vancouver police actions in Christmas Eve arrest

Watchdog says suspect wasn’t seriously hurt, but officer actions may not have been lawful

B.C.’s police watchdog has ordered a special investigation into a Christmas Eve arrest in Vancouver.

Multiple officers from the Vancouver Police Department were called to a downtown restaurant in the 600-block of Dunsmuir Street on Dec. 24 after a man reportedly refused to leave. When officers arrived around 9 p.m., the man still wouldn’t go and there was an interaction between him and police.

Normally, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of B.C. only looks into officer-involved incidents that result in serious harm or death. In this case, the office says the suspect wasn’t seriously injured, but it’s concerned officer actions may not have been lawful.

The IIO says it decided to pursue an investigation after it received new information about what happened this month.

The VPD didn’t release a statement about the incident at the time it happened, and the IIO won’t be releasing further details while its investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the watchdog at 1-855-446-8477 or on its website iiobc.ca.

READ ALSO: 23 geese killed by cars in 3 days’ time in Richmond, sparking warning about the snowbirds

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeIndependent Investigations Office of B.C.Vancouver Police

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Woman killed on Valentine’s Day in Prince George marks 2nd murder in 2 weeks
Next story
B.C. moves to kickstart and ease old-growth harvesting deferral process

Just Posted

Chris Dyck, a partner in the Langley accounting and business consulting firm, Avisar, regularly connect with chamber members. Recent, he helped with a chamber video explaining how members could get PST rebates from the province. (Frank Bucholtz/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Benefits plentiful for Langley’s chamber members

THROUGH YOUR LENS: There is a secret Gold Rush going on in Langley’s Williams Park. Lou Fasullo made the joke after spotted two prospectors, Justin Bosmans and Devon Friskie, panning for shiny metal last weekend. “When I told them ‘I hope you strike it rich,’ they said they were just there for the adventure,” said Fasullo. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Prospectors hunting for gold in Williams Park

Winners of the 5K event celebrated at the 2022 Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon. This year, registration levels were back to normal, with more than 600 signing up online. (Langley Advance Times file)
Fort Langley Historic Half Marathon numbers are back up

Vancouver woman Jessica Kane is charged with manslaughter and adminstering overpowering drugs, among other things, in her work at an escort service. (Metro Creative stock)
More charges laid against sex worker accused of drugging men in Surrey, Langley