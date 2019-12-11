Walnut Grove skate park became a temporary memorial to Carson Crimeni after the teen died. (Langley Advance Times files)

IIO report just small part of answers Carson’s family hopes for

Carson Crimeni’s grandfather says he’s still waiting to hear about criminal charges

Carson Crimeni’s grandfather is not surprised that the officers who first tried to look for the boy have been cleared of negligence – but the family is also impatient to hear of action on the criminal investigation linked to the youth’s death.

This week, the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) which oversees all deaths that have any police involvement released a report on the initial response to a 9-1-1 call about Carson, 14.

The report found that the first officers deployed spent about 20 minutes searching for Carson at the skate park where he had last been seen before leaving for another call.

“I wish they had found him,” said Darrel Crimeni, Carson’s grandfather. “I truly do wish they had found him. But I can’t fault them.”

READ MORE: No negligence in RCMP actions in Carson Crimeni death: Watchdog

According to Crimeni, police have told him that the older group of teenagers with Carson may have left with him for a different location because they got wind that the police were on the way.

“I wish these other youths… hadn’t dragged Carson away,” said Crimeni.

He said police have told the family there were approximately 30 teens around the skate park when Carson was allegedly given a huge dose of ecstasy by older teens. Videos of Carson, badly inebriated, were posted to social media.

The boy was only discovered after 10 p.m. to the north of the community centre and high school complex. Police and paramedics tried to revive him, but he died after being taken to hospital.

Crimeni, who was there, said he knows the police who arrived after the second call were doing everything they could to save his grandson.

“You could see the concern on their faces,” he said.

The family does not know for certain whether there will be criminal charges in the ongoing investigation into Carson’s death, said Crimeni.

The police have now interviewed about 140 people, he said, and keep the family up to date with visits every two to three weeks.

But ultimately, the Crown prosecutors have to decide whether charges are laid.

A toxicology report was expected to be finished in late November, but Crimeni said he hasn’t seen it.

“It is a bit frustrating,” he said of the pace of events, more than five months after Carson’s death.

However, he said he is confident the police are doing the best they can.

“I think it’s frustrating for them too,” he said.

In the meantime, the Justice for Carson petition on change.org has continued to slowly accumulate more signatures, reaching 56,000, something for which Crimeni is grateful.

Memorials to Carson, so far temporary, have kept cropping up.

“I’m hoping the Township renames the skate park,” Crimeni said. “It’ll keep it in people’s minds,” he said.

“I think it’ll save somebody.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Chevron’s move to exit Kitimat LNG project a dash of ‘cold water’ for gas industry
Next story
Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Just Posted

Aldergrove Kodiaks sign two new forwards in push for victory

Teams hits a rough patch this December, currently faces a two-game loss

IIO report just small part of answers Carson’s family hopes for

Carson Crimeni’s grandfather says he’s still waiting to hear about criminal charges

Guns, Christmas presents stolen in recent Langley crimes

Police are also looking for the rightful owner of a dunk tank

‘A tale of two schools’: Standalone middle school out of the question for D.W. Poppy

School District board of trustees put through three motions following middle school consultations

Ambulance filled at Otter Co-op

Kimz Angels raised $2,300 and 1,500 pounds of food and clothes at Aldergrove stop last weekend

‘A loud sonic boom’: Gabriola Island residents recount fatal plane crash

Area where the plane went down is primarily a residential neighbourhood, RCMP say

Process to identify those killed in Gabriola plane crash could take days

Canadian flight museum suggests Alex Bahlsen of Mill Bay died in Tuesday’s crash

Snowfall warning issued for Coquihalla Highway

Up to 25 cm of snow is expected to fall in the region by Thursday

‘Honest mistake:’ RCMP says B.C. cannabis shop can keep image of infamous Mountie

Sam Steele wearing military, not RCMP uniform in image depicted in Jimmy’s Cannabis window

B.C. conservation officers put down fawn blinded by BB gun on Vancouver Island

Young deer found near construction site in Hammond Bay area in Nanaimo, B.C.

Laid-off forest workers converge on B.C. legislature

Loggers call for action on strike, provincial stumpage

B.C. guide fined $2K in first conviction under new federal whale protection laws

Scott Babcock found guilty of approaching a North Pacific humpback whale at less than 100 metres

Feds urge Air Canada to fix booking problems as travel season approaches

The airline introduced the new reservation system more than three weeks ago

Almost 14,000 Canadians killed by opioids since 2016: new national study

17,000 people have been hospitalized for opioid-related poisoning

Most Read