Police blocked in a vehicle and shot the suspect in the killing of Const. John Davidson on Nov. 6. The vehicle was stopped in the area of Mt. Lehman and Old Yale roads. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Police actions justified in incident involving death of Const. John Davidson, IIO says

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

The chief civilian director (CCD) of the Independent Investigations Office (IIO) has confirmed that the actions of the Abbotsford Police Department were justified in the incident in which Const. John Davidson was killed on Nov. 6.

The IIO investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death to determine if there is a connection between the harm or death and the actions or inactions of police.

CCD Ron MacDonald said, after reviewing all the evidence, he has found that the police actions were justified and no officer committed an offence.

“We are issuing this statement to satisfy the public that the IIO has conducted a thorough, independent and timely review of this investigation,” he said.

MacDonald said the IIO will not be issuing its usual public report in this case until the matter is concluded through the courts.

Oscar Arfmann, 65, has been charged with the first-degree murder of Davidson. His next court date is Feb. 26, when a date for trial is expected to be set.

Davidson was gunned down when he responded to reports of shots being fired at a strip mall on Mt. Lehman Road. He was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon afterwards.

The suspect fled the area and was apprehended by police, who stopped his vehicle and shot at him in the area of Mt. Lehman Road and Old Yale Road.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

