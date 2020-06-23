Ron MacDonald, the civilian director of the Independent Investigations Office, said the agency will begin tracking the ethnicity of people hurt or killed in interactions with police in B.C. (Black Press Media files)

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

The head of the agency that investigates police-involved deaths and injures in B.C. said it will now collect data on the ethnicity of “affected persons.”

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) needs to understand the communities they are working with, including people of colour and Indigenous Canadians, said chief civilian director Ron MacDonald.

The IIO investigates all injuries and deaths that involve the police in B.C., whether RCMP or municipal officers. They look at incidents as diverse as police shootings, car crashes, drug overdoses, and medical incidents. The agency looked into whether Langley RCMP officers responded properly to 911 calls about Carson Crimeni, prior to the teen’s death in Walnut Grove last year.

But until now, they have not collected detailed data about ethnic origins of the people at the centre of the investigations.

In the first IIO annual report, for 2012/13, ethnicity of affected persons was tracked simply as “not an ethnic minority,” “visible minority,” or “Aboriginal, First Nations, or Métis,” without further distinctions. In the 2013/14 annual report, ethnicity data was not included.

More recent annual reports have included breakdowns by age and gender, but not ethnicity.

The issue of how police deal with Indigenous and visible minority citizens is in the spotlight again as the Black Lives Matter protests continue here and in the U.S.

READ MORE: Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

READ MORE: Black MPs, senators call for government action against systemic racism

READ MORE: BC First Nation wants murder charge laid against police officer who shot Chantel Moore

Another new initiative allows the IIO to hire community liaisons who can assist with local knowledge, on a case-by-case basis.

That program was created before the death of George Floyd in Minnesota was the spark for the current wave of Black Lives Matter protests, MacDonald noted.

Having the IIO reflect the broader community it serves is important, MacDonald said, including in its personnel.

“We have a way to go on that, I won’t deny that,” he said.

IIO investigators have mandatory training to help them interact with Indigenous communities, MacDonald said.

“We are always interested in hiring people that are representative of the people of B.C.,” he said.

IIO investigators must have investigative experience, but slightly more than half have never been police officers. Some are lawyers or private investigators.

The IIO is an arms-length civilian-run body set up in 2012 to investigate all incidents where a person was killed or seriously injured during an interaction with police.

Last year, the IIO investigated 193 incidents and recommended charges against an officer or officers in six of them.

Six of the cases involved shootings by officers, three of them fatal.

There were 33 automobile crashes, five of those fatal.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaLangleyPoliceRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Can I give you a hug?’: B.C. mom meets driver involved in crash that killed her son

Just Posted

Langley Mounties nab suspects in June thefts

The case of the stolen travel trailer was wrapped up in 20 minutes

IIO to collect data on ethnicity of those killed, injured in police encounters

The civilian-led agency investigates all police-invovled deaths and serious injuries in B.C.

Picnics and downtown dollar contests announced for Langley City this summer

Downtown Langley Business Association launches Pick Up Picnics initiative and ‘Ain’t It Grand’ contest

VIDEO: Langley universities recognize 2020 graduates

KPU and TWU shared video tributes with students

Nearly 300 BC Hydro customers without power in Langley

Cause of the outage is not yet known

Healthcare racism probe must go to systemic roots, not just ‘bad apples’: Indigenous doctor

Doctor says that blood alcohol guessing game is not the only incident

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

B.C. changing rules as strata property insurance costs rise

Law to end referral fees, limit what needs to be insured

UBC study seeks to learn if at-home workout apps improve health during pandemic

Trial will give people access to yoga, HIIT or barre training

B.C. to impose ‘stabilization care’ for youths after overdose

Legislation allows young people to be held for up to a week

International students, B.C. homestay families learn to live together during the pandemic

The experience hasn’t been exactly what they signed up for

Black parents having ‘the talk’ with younger kids to prepare them for racism

Need for conversations spurred on further by killing of George Floyd in the U.S.

B.C. Interior First Nation breaks ground on farm-to-gate cannabis cultivation facility

Owned by the Williams Lake First Nation, the facility will be the first of its kind in Canada

Most Read