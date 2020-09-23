A three-day operation involving authorities from both Canada and the United States resulted in hundreds of illegal crab traps and other fishing gear being seized from U.S. waters earlier this month. (DFO photos)

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

A multi-day, joint operation between Canadian and U.S. agencies resulted in the seizure of fishing gear and the release of a “large number” of crab and other fish that were caught with what the Department of Fisheries and Oceans called “illegal crab traps” in Boundary Bay waters near White Rock.

The three-day operation – Sept. 11, 12 and 15 – resulted in Canadian fishing gear being seized in U.S. waters, according to a Sept. 23 news release. In total, four commercial crab vessels were targeted by authorities, with a fifth “currently under investigation.”

As well, 334 sets of commercial trap gear – which included traps, lines, tags and other related items – were seized and will be subject to forfeiture.

Canadian crab license conditions state that “no gear shall be fished in U.S. waters; this includes all buoys, lines and traps. Canadian fishers are required to fish single traps only with a marker buoy identifying the specific vessel fishing the gear.” As well, fishers are allowed 150 traps per vessel.

During the co-ordinated effort, a commercial crab fleet was identified by DFO and transferred to the jurisdiction of U.S. officials, who escorted the fleet to retrieve its gear from U.S. water. The boats were then transferred and directed back to Crescent Beach Marina, where the illegal gear was confiscated.

Fish and crab were also returned to the water from the emptied traps.

According to the DFO, investigations are underway “to support charges being laid” in Canada, while U.S. authorities may also pursue legal action against the vessel operators.

The effort included DFO officers, Conservation and Protection fishery officers, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the National Marine Fisheries Service, Border Services – including “ship riders” that patrol the border.

“This was an example of the many effective joint enforcement initiatives between two countries,” the release notes.


editorial@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech
Next story
Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Just Posted

New Langley digs facilitate 500 virus tests a day

Fraser Health expands COVID-19 testing and collection in Langley with move to Kwantlen university

‘Punk’ gangs likely source of shootings in Langley area: criminologist

There have been three incidents in as many days

Volunteers needed to help make Aldergrove shine

Business association will host downtown clean up day and will survey owners and residents on Oct. 3

WEATHER: Strong winds, heavy rainfall and risk of a thunderstorm forecasted for Langley

Special weather statement is in effect for Metro Vancouver, including Langley

UPDATE: Teen missing since early Monday in Langley has been found

Police released information about a 14-year-old girl who has been found safe

Liberals vow wage-subsidy extension to 2021, revamp of EI system in throne speech

Canadian labour market was hammered by pandemic, when lockdowns in the spring led to a loss of 3 million jobs

People ‘disgusted’ by COVID-19 election call, B.C. Liberal leader says

Andrew Wilkinson speaks to municipal leaders from Victoria

Delta, Metro Vancouver add more than 300 hectares to Burns Bog Conservation Area

Delta Nature Reserve among parcels of land added to conservation area but will remain open to public

‘Illegal’ Canadian crab traps, fishing gear seized in U.S. waters near White Rock

Investigation continues after joint operation between Canadian, American authorities in Boundary Bay

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Horgan blasts B.C. Greens for refusing youth overdose detention

Lack of support key to B.C. election call, NDP leader says

Canada’s active COVID-19 cases top 10,000 as daily new cases triple over the past month

Dr. Tam repeated her warning to young people, who have made up the majority of recent cases

Abbotsford youth launches mental health awareness page

Abby Senior student Mia Skoone aims to provide information with @mentalhealth4youth account

Most Read