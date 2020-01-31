Langley Township Civic Facility. (Langley Advance Times files)

Illegal suites, crime, and traffic top of mind in Willoughby residents survey

Locals asked for more police and more bylaw enforcement

Traffic and crime top the issues Willoughby residents are worried about, according to a survey by the Willoughby Residents Association.

Jeff Baker presented the survey results to Langley Township council on Monday, Jan. 27.

He said the survey had 308 respondents, about one per cent of the population of the neighbourhood.

Infrastructure, traffic congestion, and crime concerns topped local issues, Baker said.

Other related concerns were traffic enforcement and walkability.

He noted specific items brought up were that some drivers are moving too fast, and using bike lanes as driving lanes in places.

Solutions suggested in the survey included adding more police for both crime and traffic enforcement, as well as widening arterial roads.

Bylaw enforcement was something else that came up frequently, said Baker.

Coun. Steve Ferguson asked which bylaws residents are concerned about, and Baker said it was primarily secondary suites and on-street parking.

“There’s a lot of illegal suites, unauthorized suites, and that then contributes to the parking issues,” he said.

People feel even if an issue is reported, there are no consequences, said Baker.

The survey asked about which intersections are the biggest concerns for people walking with their children to school, four intersections stood out, said Baker:

• 208th Street and 84th Avenue

• 202A Street and 80th Avenue

• 208th Street and 80th Avenue, and

• 202A Street and 72nd Avenue

But a majority, 55 per cent, picked other intersections around the community.

Residents also asked for more options for getting around, with residents asking about more walking, cycling, and transit options.

