Illicit lawn watering using up Metro Vancouver drinking water

Most of Langley’s drinking water comes from Metro Vancouver reservoirs, and those sources are under extra pressure this year after an extended dry spell.

Water use is 20 per cent higher across the region than it was by this time last year, according to the regional district.

Much of that increase is likely because people are watering their lawns more, despite restrictions, said Linda Parkinson, Metro Vancouver’s director of policy planning and analysis in Water Services.

“I think the increased water use is related to the unusually early start to the dry period,” said Parkinson.

Usually the dry period in Metro Vancouver starts in May or June, and runs through to September, marking a period of higher demand for water.

This year, dry weather began in April. Scientists have predicted for some time that climate change would mean less rain during the summer months.

High demand means that water usage increases from about 1 billion litres per day to up to 1.5 billion litres per day.

Parkinson said that people have been watering their lawns more simply because it’s so dry.

“That’s then a really big pull on demand.”

That increased demand is coming despite the fact that Metro Vancouver is under Stage 1 watering restrictions, which are in effect from May 1 to Oct. 15.

Lawns on municipal water systems can only be watered on one day of the weekend – Saturday for even-numbered addresses, Sunday for odd-numbered addresses.

Stage 2, which Metro has not yet initiated, would ban lawn watering at any time, but would continue to allow hand-watering of trees, shrubs, and flowers, as well as the use of soaker hoses and drip irrigation, which are more efficient.

Stage 3 bans sprinklers and soaker hoses at any time, while allowing hand watering or drip irrigation. Stage 4 bans all watering, including watering vegetable gardens.

“We know that people are watering more than one day a week,” Parkinson said.

They can tell by the demand pull that some of that treated, drinkable water is going into illicit lawn watering.

The folks who manage Metro Vancouver’s water system are hoping that education and enforcement – which is the responsibility of individual municipalities, through their bylaw programs – can help reduce water usage, and thereby avoid going to Stage 2 or 3 restrictions.

“Stage 2 is a big move, when it’s a complete [lawn] watering ban,” she said. “We want to be mindful about making that big move.”

Rain in the summer does not tend to refill the three major reservoirs that pump the bulk of Metro Vancouver water, said Parkinson. That requires the sustained rain and then snowmelt that takes place from mid-October through to the spring.

“The biggest thing the rain can do for us now is to impact demand,” she said.

Several days of rain can cut down on yard watering, and that reduces the amount of water being pumped.

Parkinson said the thing everyone should know is that grass will come back to life if it isn’t watered for a few weeks.

“Your lawn may go brown, but it will definitely bounce back,” she said.

