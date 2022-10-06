IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: David Stingl

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

David Stingl is running to be a Langley City councillor. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

David Stingl

Retail business owner, age 49

Abbotsford resident, owns store in City for 5+ years

I own a retail new and used collectibles shop, called Everything But Diamonds, on the one-way section of Fraser Highway – in the heart of downtown Langley.

We are right across the street from Penny Pinchers Thrift Store.

It’s seeing first hand the ever increasing incidents of crime and poverty that have pushed me into the realization that I needed to get involved.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Elect-David-Stingl-to-Langley-City-Council-103630082523782

Website: www.davidstingl.com

Phone: 778-552-5504

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No. We do however need more “boots on the ground” along with more Mental Health workers etc.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

No.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. We also need to ensure that there is a proper balance between them as we grow.

5. Are City taxes too high?

Yes. If elected I will be voting against any new tax increases apart from issues such as adding additional police, fire ambulance etc.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No. I do however feel that we really need to take a better look at infrastructure requirements as we grow to avoid some of the issues neighbouring communities are now trying to deal with.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

Yes. It is too difficult to park downtown on a regular basis. I believe meters would help alleviate some of those issues.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes. Bringing fresh vision and common sense, I will work with whomever is elected to the Langley City vouncil to shape exactly what the SkyTrain station and surrounding area will need to become.

It’s imperative that we get this right, to avoid exacerbating and compounding the issues we already have happening in the downtown Langley City core.

Crime prevention through environmental design.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. This issue is clearly getting worse. Common sense, fresh vision and some new faces on Langley City Council are badly needed.

