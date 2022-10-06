IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Delaney Mack

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Delaney Mack is running for a councillor position in the City of Langley. (Langley Advance Times)

Delaney Mack

Retail business owner, age 30

Nicomekl area resident who’s lived in Langley 10+ years

My fiance and I rent in Nicomekl, and I work in my small business on the one way.

Both roles give me an appreciation for Langley City’s unique charm.

It also gives me lived experience in the challenges facing both residents and businesses.

My career demands a high degree of accountability, planning, execution, and problem solving. These skills coupled with my educational background in the social sciences provide me with a strong, balanced and in-touch voice.

I don’t feel that our community has been improving in several ways, nor have I felt represented by council.

To see different results, I feel different voices are needed.

I humbly ask for your support and vote.

My main concerns are affordability, safety, supportive housing, and infrastructure to support development.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mackforlangleycity

Instagram: @mackforlangleycity

Website: www.mackforlangleycity.ca

Email: vote@mackforlangleycity.ca

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No, but I would like to see operations modified according to our current needs. More foot patrol and Community Safety Officers to deter crime I think would be positive for the community, amongst other positions.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Don’t know. I am not opposed to this infrastructure and think it would be great for the community overall. However, I want to ensure that we don’t have to raise taxes during an already tight economy and that it’s done in a fiscally responsible way.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

No. Potentially as the City grows this could be reviewed but we already have several.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. I believe we should explore unique options for “affordable” housing, including small homes, lock suites, grow homes or otherwise. In terms of subsidized housing options, we should add according to need and to fill holes in what’s currently offered. I also think the city should consider implementing “below market rate” units in new developments.

5. Are City taxes too high?

Yes. Residents and businesses don’t have any extra money in this economy.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No. But I believe proper planning moving forward is needed to ensure that necessary infrastructure is added as people are.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

Don’t know. I would be open to this if it was coupled with a parkade or other parking solution.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes. I believe it will boost our local economy and provide additional job opportunities for residents. I do believe that we need to get our current crime rates under control, as well as have established supports for those who are homeless, suffering from substance abuse, or with poor

mental health before SkyTrain arrives though. I also would like to see the SkyTrain implemented in a way that is in the best interest of Langley City.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes. We can network and market our community. But before we can attract, we need to address some long-term issues to be seen as a viable site for investment.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. As somebody who has a business on the one way, grab and run theft as well as smashed windows are frequent.

It is getting worse; it is not getting better.

While I acknowledge that this is a complex issue, the reality is that this issue has been persistent in our community long term.

I believe more could have, and should have been done by incumbent councillors.

I feel fresh perspectives, eyes, and voices on council are needed to resolve this issue.

We need people who are willing to seek new solutions and sign off when viable proposals are offered to council.

I assure you that this is something I am determined to do.

I will strongly advocate for the services needed to help all within our community.

