IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Gayle Martin

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Gayle Martin is seeking re-election as a councillor for the City of Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Gayle Martin

Retired, age not provided

Nicomekl area resident who’s lived in Langley 35 years

I was elected to City council in 1991.

I have served in many capacities.

Most recently, I represented Langley City at the Fraser Valley Regional Library board. I was elected chair of the board in 2019 to present.

I am representative to the Metro Vancouver board of directors, and serve on the water, zero waste, and electoral area committees.

I also serve on the community council for Salvation Army’s Gateway of Hope, and have volunteered there the past 12 years.

I am the proud mother of a wonderful son, have an awesome daughter-in-law, and two lovable grandchildren.

I enjoy camping and boating with my son and his family and take great pleasure watching both grandchildren play hockey and activities they are involved in.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Gaylemartin1947

email: gaylemartin@hotmail.com

:

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes. Councillor.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

No.

I would love nothing more than to see a performing arts centre in Langley City.

I answered “no” to the question as it refers to building in the next term.

This community has been talking about a centre for more than 30 years, and funds are not/nor will be they be available to build a centre in the next four years.

We have done studies in partnership with the Township of Langley and Kwantlen University, and this past term we have been looking at it.

The price tag is a minimum $40 million.

It is my opinion that we must obtain partnerships and/or a philanthropist to realize the dream of a performing arts centre in Langley City.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

No.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

5. Are City taxes too high?

Yes.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

No.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Don’t know.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley