IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Gurjit Dhillon

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Gurjit Dhillon is running for councillor in Langley City. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Gurjit Dhillon

Wood and timber technologist, age 64

Nicomekl resident who’s lived in Langley City 42 years

I am a resident of Langley for the last 40 years.

I have raised my family here in Langley, and used to work in surrounding area of Fort Langley.

I am a technologist in wood and timber products. I am working for BC Hydro.

I am a team player and result-oriented person.

I am running for a councillor because I would like to see some changes.

I will help develop policies that are simple and affordable.

Safety for public.

I request you all come out. Vote, exercise your right and fulfill your duty.

My guarantee: In touch with the taxpayers.

Phone: 778-552-5984

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No. Cost is going to be too high. We should learn from Surrey.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Don’t know.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

Yes.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

5. Are City taxes too high?

No.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

Yes.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

Yes.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley