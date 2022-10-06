IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Jeff Jacobs

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Jeff Jacobs is running for a councillor seat in Langley City. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Jeff Jacobs

Municipal worker, age 43

Nicomekl area resident who’s lived in Langley 43 years

Langley’s been my home for 43 years, currently serving 19 years as a frontline municipal worker, four years as council/president of a 69-unit strata building, three years as an executive member of CUPE local 403, and two years as provincial council delegate on Langley City MLA Andrew Mercier’s executive.

This experience – combined with a strong belief in transparency, accountability, progressive and meaningful decision making – would strengthen our City council.

Affordability, homelessness, an expanding transit infrastructure, and a growing population are top of mind with our citizens.

Our City needs someone that genuinely listens, works with the public, staff, and council, as well as the provincial and federal government.

Let me be your voice and together we can shape our City’s future.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

No.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

5. Are City taxes too high?

No.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

No.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. The problems created by homelessness are multi-tiered.

They’re experienced by and affect all ages, genders, races, and people of all social backgrounds.

Homelessness, and the problems associated with it, are not a unique problem that is only affecting Langley City but rather an ever-increasing issue throughout North America.

A collaboration between federal, provincial, and municipal governments, as well as community committees, non-profit groups, and speaking with and listening to the people who are directly impacted by homelessness, is the only way we are going to move forward.

I know the City is working on a more holistic approach to solving the homelessness issues.

I believe the provincial government must do more, as they did during the pandemic, by leasing hotels and having services available until more permanent and supportive housing and facilities can be made available.

Everything starts with housing first.

To house first, we need to have a better understanding of the people who are homeless.

Many are experiencing mental health issues, drug issues, and others that just need a hand up from a rough point in their life.

Knowing who is experiencing what and pointing them in the right direction, while giving them the support they need to be welcomed back into society, is paramount.

