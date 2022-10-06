IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Paul Albrecht

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Paul Albrecht

Civil engineering technologist, age 66

Douglas area resident who’s lived in Langley 31 years

Having lived in the City for over 30 years, and raising four children, I have a love and passion for our community.

I have participated or coached team sports all my life and understand the importance of relationships and effective communication.

We have a very diverse, caring, and compassionate community that should be celebrated and embraced.

I commit to continue to provide attainable housing, improve public safety, protect our environment, find solutions to our social issues, and ensure our infrastructure meets our future needs.

With your support, I will continue to build a community for everyone.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes, two terms as Langley City Councillor

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No. Sharing the policing services with the Township provides some efficiencies for our community. The RCMP have implemented some changes in the community policing model and are doing a good job. However, I do believe that conducting a review of our community policing and public safety strategies should be undertaken involving a more robust engagement of community partners in order to develop a made in Langley City model that will serve the needs of our residents, businesses and service providers.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes. The City has been asking for a Performing Arts Centre for a long time and it has been incorporated into the City’s Nexus of Community vision plan. There is a need and interest but in order for this to happen the City requires some assistance. We need partnerships with the Provincial & Federal Governments as well as some community partners to realize this dream. At the end of the day, it needs to make financial sense.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

No. I answered no to this question because we have an overpass at 203 Street and 196 Street currently. We do need an overpass at 200 Street and that plan has been identified by the Roberts Bank Rail Corridor Study and has been in the works for some time now. The holdup is the substantial costs required to implement such a project. It also involves many stakeholders such as Translink, CP, Vancouver Port Authority, CN, MOTI, Township of Langley and of course all orders of government. So, this crossing will happen sometime in the future, but it will be complicated and very expensive.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. The City has just updated our OCP (Official Community Plan) and conducted a Housing Needs Report which has identified the specific housing gaps/needs for our community. It is critical to fill these housing gaps in order for people to progress through the housing continuum. We have one of the highest percentages of the regional rental housing stock and yet we still require more. We currently have a few projects that will provide subsidized housing using partnerships with CMHC and BC Housing. I have supported a renter protection and relocation policy and will continue to work with the development industry and province to fill the housing needs that our community requires.

5. Are City taxes too high?

No. Our rate of taxation is one of the lowest rates in the Metro region.

That said, no one likes to pay more taxes.

The debate around taxes is the most difficult and challenging aspect of sitting on City council.

The wise and prudent use of taxpayer dollars is critical in keeping all our community services at a level that residents and businesses expect.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No. I said no to this question because we are keeping pace with the projected Regional Growth strategy. However, growth left uncontrolled is not a positive for any community. The importance of establishing and following a well developed OCP is critical in developing the kind of community for everyone.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

No.The City is currently developing a downtown parking management plan and strategy in the anticipation of Skytrain’s arrival for council consideration at a future date. I believe there is no need to discuss or implement pay parking until Skytrain arrives.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes. I answered yes to this because that is what I believe, but it must be planned for in a thoughtful and proactive manner. I believe that it will attract jobs, stimulate our economy, provide opportunities for business, and improve our quality of life. The City’s Nexus of Community Plan outlines the vision for our future. The City has a positive and proactive plan to build a community for everyone.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes. Our new OCP includes land use plans and policies to support and encourage the growth of new green and technology businesses in our community. We have an Economic Development Task Group that will be instrumental in recruiting and attracting these types of businesses to our community. Our vision of an Innovation Boulevard Plan connecting KPU and the downtown core will provide unlimited opportunities for entrepreneurs and businesses.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No. To date no community has a handle on the problems created by homelessness. It is a complicated issue that requires support from all orders of government as well as community partners. Langley City has tremendous compassion and capacity to help those in need however I believe these need to be more effectively coordinated. I believe we need a ‘Wellness Centre’ that provides housing, and complex care services for a full-service wrap around care system for our unhoused population.

