IN THE CITY’S COUNCIL RACE: Shelley Coburn

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Shelley Coburn is hanging up her trustee hat in favour of seeking a chair at the Langley City council table this fall. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Shelley Coburn

Program coordinator, age not provided

Blacklock area resident who’s lived in Langley 40+ years

Serving on the Langley board of education has prepared me to take on the challenges we are facing at this critical point in our development.

I want to ensure that the solutions are inclusive, accessible, affordable, and that they make sense.

My background includes government relations, property development, and non-profits.

With the cost of living being what it is, coming from my background, I know how to do more with less and I will be looking at increasing efficiencies for your tax dollars.

I am a proud mother of two adult sons, and I love this little City.

We have an opportunity to prepare for our future in a way that ensures Langley City will always be the place to be.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shelleyfcoburn/

Phone: 604-868-1114

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes. I am currently serving my second term on the Langley Board of Education. I was first elected in 2014 and in 2018 I was re-elected.

.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No. There is no point in separating already combined services that well support the community. Not having to deal with cross jurisdiction when none currently exists does not make sense. It is only adding an extra layer of bureaucracy when this is the last thing we need. We need to be looking for efficiencies and not looking to increase costs by duplicating a well-established service. It is pointless to separate the two when there is no physical barrier between us and the Township.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

No. This has been on the table for discussion for as long as I can remember. I put this in a nice to have category and after the pandemic and with the rising cost living. It is just hard to justify this expenditure now.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

Yes.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

5. Are City taxes too high?

No.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No, it is not.

The City has experienced growth and luckily, thus far, it is manageable.

We must be proactive now, before our growth becomes out of control.

This means we need to plan and prepare, and make sure we have the right infrastructure in place if we are expecting to be able to meet the needs created as a result of the redevelopment that we are seeing in so many of our neighbourhoods.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

No.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes. The SkyTrain is coming, and it could go either way, but I want it to go well. What this requires is for the City to have a comprehensive plan of all that will need to be in place before the arrival of SkyTrain. This means consulting the public on what they would like to see. We have such a unique opportunity to design our City for the future and if we do it well this will help ensure liveability and viability for generations to come.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

.

.

