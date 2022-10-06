IN THE CITY’S MAYORALTY RACE: Nathan Pachal

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Nathan Pachal, a current Langley City councillor, is running to be mayor. (Special to Langley Advance Times)d

Nathan Pachal

Software operations manager, age 39

Brydon resident who’s lived in Langley City 19 years

I was elected to Langley City council in 2016.

Over two terms, I have been a tireless advocate for safe streets and parks, better transport, and housing options for all.

As mayor, I will work with others to make a safer Langley City where people can prosper.

I will be a facilitator on City council, working with other councillors, our provincial and federal governments to increase affordable housing and reduce homelessness.

I will work with residents and law enforcement to implement proven crime reduction strategies that protect individual safety and prevents property damage.

I will work with others to ensure that potholes and uneven sidewalks are repaired promptly, and make our parks and public washrooms the best maintained and cleanest in Metro Vancouver.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/nathan.pachal

Twitter: @npachal

Website: www.nathanpachal.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCyHE8wLtChwh6P3ZNvQ4mXA

Phone: 778-288-8720

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Councillor

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should Langley City have its own, separate RCMP detachment?

No.

2. Should the City create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the City need more overpasses to reduce train-caused traffic delays?

Yes.

4. Should the City set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

As a member of council, I put forward a motion adopted by council for the City to develop a policy to ensure a prescribed percentage of new rental units have below-market rental rates secured through a housing agreement.

I also put forward a motion, adopted by council, to ensure that as the Langley Lions Housing Society doubles in units over the next decade – 87 per cent of the units will be exclusively for seniors.

I will continue to work with other members of council to make affordable housing a priority.

5. Are City taxes too high?

Yes. Langley City has, on average, the lowest residential property tax in Metro Vancouver.

6. Is the City’s population growing too fast?

No. Like the rest of Metro Vancouver, Langley City is experiencing rapid growth. This is due to our mild climate, beautiful natural settings, and availability of jobs.

7. Should the City institute pay parking in some downtown areas?

No. The City is currently working on a parking management strategy. I look forward to seeing the results of the study. It may change my opinion on paid parking Downtown.

8. Will the arrival of SkyTrain change Langley City for the better?

Yes.

9. Can municipal staff and council do more to attract new green and high-tech businesses to open in Langley City?

Yes.

10. Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness?

No.

Does the City have a handle on the problems created by homelessness? I recently put forward a motion for Council to consider establishing a Citizen Assembly on Community Safety and working with everyone – from citizens to non-profits to emergency responders – to develop a new system for our community, by our community. A Citizen’s Assembly will bring people and perspectives from across Langley City together, truly reflecting the diversity in our community. Tasked with identifying the specific challenges putting pressure on our system and exploring effective and efficient solutions, the Citizen’s Assembly will collaborate with experts from community organizations and emergency services across the region. The Assembly will present its findings and recommendations to Council. I’ll work with others on Council to implement the recommendations. For more information, please visit: https://www.nathanpachal.com/2022/09/improving-community-safety.html

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley