IN THE LANGLEY SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Candy Ashdown (Acclaimed)

Candy Ashdown is acclaimed as a school trustee in Langley City. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Candy Ashdown

ACCLAIMED AS AN INDEPENDENT CITY TRUSTEE

Realtor, age 48

Salmon River Uplands resident who’s lived in Langley 45 years

In 2011, I was honoured to be elected by Langley City residents to the board of education. I served until December 2014.

I also served over 10 years on the PAC executives at my children’s schools and two years on the Langley DPAC executive.

My children and I are Langley School District graduates.

I have been married for 27 years.

I am a realtor with Royal LePage Wolstencroft.

I currently sit on the government relations committee with the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board.

I believe trustees need to be accountable and transparent in their roles.

As always, I will commit to making decisions based on true and open consultation, and to be a strong voice and advocate for every student in our Langley City schools.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/trusteeashdown

Instagram: @candyrealtor

Website: www.candyashdown.ca

Phone: 604-309-5440

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Yes. Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation on SOGI 123 being spread by a specific group of individuals, and it is very damaging and hurtful towards the LGBTQ2S community.

This incorrect information has caused some parents and community members to be very concerned and upset.

SOGI 123 is an optional educational resource for teachers to use, if they wish. It is not mandated curriculum and it is not sex education.

SOGI 123 is a resource designed to make sure schools are inclusive and safe for all students.

SOGI-inclusive education helps educators have conversations about diversity in society and the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect.

It also teaches our students to love themselves.

SOGI 123 ensures that every student feels like they belong.

All students deserve and need to feel safe and accepted regardless of their race, gender, sexual orientation, or religion.

I have read through the materials of SOGI 123, and I feel am very comfortable supporting this resource for use in the classroom. Our students deserve the safest, most inclusive learning environments we can give them so they can thrive within their schools and communities.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes.

3. Should all students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

Yes.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No.

5. Should the district set a deadline to switch to an all-electric bus and vehicle fleet?

Yes.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes.

7. Should the district consider offering distance education for some students on a regular basis, based on what was learned during the pandemic?

Yes.

8. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Yes.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should new elementary schools be built larger, to accommodate more students and deal with continuing rapid enrolment growth?

Yes.

