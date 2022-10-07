IN THE LANGLEY SCHOOL TRUSTEE RACE: Holly Dickinson

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Holly Dickinson is running for school trustee in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Holly Dickinson

RUNNING WITH CONTRACT WITH LANGLEY

Elementary school teacher, age 40

Murrayville resident who’s lived in Langley 20+ years

A long-time Langley resident, proud aunty, teacher, volunteer, and fierce advocate for students, I believe in love, equality, and dream of a day when our community is authentically equitable.

As the sole candidate currently working full time in our schools, I have a unique opportunity to authenticate the difficulties that our students, staff, and families encounter.

Previous experience in Human Resources affords me the ability to evaluate issues through the lens of management and unionized employees.

I’m competent at balancing budgets over a million dollars and diligent in directing funds in appropriate ways – ensuring the best outcome for all stakeholders.

My skill set, steadfast commitment to advocacy, and passion for all things education will be an asset to the board and our community.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DickinsonForTrustee/

Twitter: @h_dickinson9

Instagram: @holly_dickinson_

Website: www.contractwithlangley.org

Phone: 778-401-8985

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Do you agree with how SOGI material and other sex education is currently taught in the classroom, including LGBTQ2S content and sexual consent?

Yes.

2. Are class sizes too big?

Yes.

3. Should all students with diverse abilities or special needs be taught in regular classrooms?

This is a very complex question, because education, when done right, is molded to fit the individual student and their needs.

Some students are more comfortable having alternative spaces and there needs to be room for flexible options for the students and families who feel a non-traditional learning environment/opportunities works best for the child.

We need to remember the goal is inclusion not integration, and inclusion will look different for everyone.

4. Is the provincial government providing enough funding for public schools?

No. It is appalling how little the province dedicates to public education. Students in BC receive the lowest per-student amount in the country. Teacher salaries in BC are among the lowest in Canada. School Districts essentially have to beg for money to build new schools, with thousands of students being forced into overcrowded classrooms or portables without running water. This needs to change and we need strong leaders and a strong team who are willing to advocate for these changes to happen.

5. Should the district set a deadline to switch to an all-electric bus and vehicle fleet?

Yes.

6. Should there be more emphasis on STEM courses in schools?

Yes.

7. Should the district consider offering distance education for some students on a regular basis, based on what was learned during the pandemic?

Yes.

8. Should the district have a strategy to reduce the use of portables?

Yes.

9. Should there be more emphasis on Indigenous-based history and culture courses?

Yes.

10. Should new elementary schools be built larger, to accommodate more students and deal with continuing rapid enrolment growth?

Yes. While this is not ideal, we need to look for ways to be creative with the land parcels that we currently own. I’d like to explore the idea of new modular, moveable classrooms as an alternative solution.

Election 2022Langley