IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Barb Martens

Barb Martens is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Barb Martens

RUNNING WITH CONTRACT WITH LANGLEY

Police officer, age 54

Walnut Grove resident who’s lived in Langley 28 years

I have 29 years public service, the last 20 as a constable with Vancouver Police in the Downtown Business District in patrol, neighbourhood policing, crime analysis, crime control, and field trainer to police recruits.

I have years of experience with Vancouver’s most vulnerable citizens.

I am a founding board member of BCWLE, a non-profit supportive community for policewomen.

I am the only two-time recipient of the BC Borstal Association awards: certificate of merit for community crime prevention for my work with homelessness and a broad scope of housing models; and community crime prevention excellence award for my work with the Vancouver hotels.

I am running for Langley Township council to fix chronic infrastructure deficit in roads, parks, and facilities, with the Contract With Langley team.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/barb.martens.for.langley

Email: barb.martens@contractwithlangley.org

Website: www.contractwithlangley.org/the/right/team/martens

Phone: 604-404-9151

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. We need a new housing action plan that prioritizes not just additional supply, but also more truly affordable housing for seniors, young families, and renters.

We need to help people enter the housing market. We have a plan to get that done.

Also, in our Contract With Langley team, we will build 300 units of specialized housing with land the Township of Langley already owns to make real progress on chronic homelessness and women, and/or children at risk of or experiencing domestic violence.

We do not have a single unit of second-stage housing within the Township of Langley.

With a new team on council, we can finally get these things done.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes. The Contract With Langley team will get this done along with the federal grant of $22M+ announced during the last federal election.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes. The Contract With Langley team will replace Hall 5 in Brookswood and Hall 8 in Walnut Grove in better locations with 2 crew halls planned for the future.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes. We have a clear plan not to raise property taxes to get our plan done, instead ensuring growth pays for growth. We will ensure we do not continue to rely on raising property taxes with comprehensive budget reform only the Contract With Langley will do or is able to commit will actually get done.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes. We need more supply, but we must ensure that we are getting a fair deal from development and truly affordable housing and liveable neighbourhoods with the proper, finished roads, parks and facilities we need, properly planned for the future. Our current “plan” is no plan at all.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes. A lot more. Only the Contract With Langley team has committed to get it done, or can 100% guarantee it.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

Yes. We need a new plan for our growth. We have a new plan with the team ready to get it done starting on day one.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No. Only the Contract With Langley team has a new plan to get a fair deal from development for residents and taxpayers to change the status quo and put our quality of life and liveable neighbourhoods for residents first while addressing our chronic infrastructure deficit now and into the future.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. Only the Contract With Langley team has a clear plan to get this done, affecting supply and real-word costs. Others will say “let’s innovate” without any details. We have a detailed plan and are committed to making it happen starting on day one.

