IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Kam Respondek

Kam Respondek

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Finance/insurance, age 36

Willoughby resident who’s lived in Langley 1 year

I am a certified financial planning professional with over 15 years of experience in the financial and insurance industry.

I have a criminology degree from Simon Fraser University with a focus on crime prevention through environmental design.

I want to bring a different approach: financial responsibility and fiscal efficiency with a logical and rational approach to decision making.

I have no agenda and no political affiliation.

My goal is to make decisions that benefit the most amount of people possible.

We can do a lot better with the budget we already have.

It’s all about getting value from each dollar spent.

Governments are notoriously poor with monetary issues. That doesn’t mean we have to be, too.

No more business as usual.

Website: www.kamcares.ca

Phone: 778-882-5719

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify:

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes. Land is at a premium, every square foot is valuable and needs to be utilized to its maximum value.

Density is required to accomplish this.

We need to look to European and Asian countries for successful city planning examples.

Langley currently has a mish-mash of areas all interspersed throughout a large geographic area. Unfortunately, we cannot change this, but we can make the areas we have slated for development already much more efficient and usable.

We can make sure that these areas are well connected to each other, as well as our neighbouring cities.

The goal is not pure densification, rather mixed use and mixed housing types in all areas with access to services, parks and amenities.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

Don’t know.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

