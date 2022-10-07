IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Michael Pratt

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Michael Pratt is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Michael Pratt

RUNNING AS AN INDEPENDENT

Business owner/army reservist, age 25

Willowbrook resident who’s lived in Langley 25 years

I’ve served the Township of Langley on various committees, foundations, and as the creator of A Walk to Remember since my early teens.

With an undergraduate degree in real estate and urban land economics, and completing a master’s degree in urban studies, I’ll be an asset to council as our community continues to change.

I will be a voice for thoughtful planning, independent thinking, and respect for the taxpayer.

The Township needs a council that is made of people who can put pettiness aside and focus on the solutions to long-standing problems.

With experience building and leading organizations, a recognition that we are elected to serve, and dedication to the residents, I will be an asset on a council that finally gets to work.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/MichaelVincentPratt

Twitter: @MichaelVPratt

Website: www.michaelpratt.ca

Phone: 604-376-6343

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes. My answer to this question is yes, despite the obvious question of where are we going to get the money to pay for many of the things listed in these questions. The reality is that there is a significant amount of money that is left on the table or in the hands of builders as we grow, and we can leverage some of this, as well as ‘in-kind’ Community Amenity Contributions, for more amenities. We should also be more proactive in pursuing Provincial and Federal partnerships for larger projects such as a performing arts centre, low-income housing, and improvements to the major transportation network. This way, we can ensure we are keeping property taxes as low as possible.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

Yes. I’ve answered yes to this question, but with a caveat.

I strongly believe that one of the components in solving our housing crisis is to ensure that there are enough homes being built, and so I do not believe that the growth of the Township is innately a bad thing.

However, we have sacrificed proper community building for the sake of growth at all costs.

We have been building homes with little regard for how people are going to get around.

We have not been building enough community spaces and natural parks for people.

There is not enough retail space for our neighbourhoods to be truly walkable or livable.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

