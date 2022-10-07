IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Scott Cameron

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Scott Cameron is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Scott Cameron

RUNNING WITH ELEVATE LANGLEY

PGA pro and business owner, age 32

Walnut Grove resident who’s lived in Langley 30 years

Raised in the Township of Langley, Scott Cameron is passionate about our community.

Scott is the head professional at the Redwoods Golf Course. His primary focus is to plan, organize, and deliver successful events by bringing people together to raise funds for our local charities.

As someone who was raised in the Township, and is raising his family in Walnut Grove, he strongly believes that people who grow up in our Township should be able to afford to build their lives and raise their families here, as well.

He believes we need to elevate our approach on affordable housing and fully funding our first responders, while being fiscally responsible.

Scott serves on both the TOL recreation, culture, and parks committee, plus the outdoor sports advisory group.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ScottCameronforLangley

Instagram: @scottcameronforlangley

Website: www.elevatelangley.ca/scottcameron/

Phone: 604-866-8913

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

The Township of Langley is a community of communities and a one-size fits all approach is not appropriate for encouraging greater housing density in new or existing neighbourhoods.

What may work for one community may not work for another community. Each community in the Township of Langley deserves to have input into their future.

Elevate Langley, and myself, will ensure these conversations happen directly with those communities.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No – we still have room to grow in areas that are not in the ALR. The Township of Langley needs smart development, managed growth, and solid leadership to prepare for the future. Elevate Langley and myself will ensure this happens while not removing any land from the ALR.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

.

.

