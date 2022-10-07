IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Sierra Pilcher

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Sierra Pilcher is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Sierra Pilcher

RUNNING WITH ELEVATE LANGLEY

Small business consultant, age 27

Langley City resident who’s lived in Langley 1.5 years

I’m running for council because I’m passionate about helping the community and want to bring innovative solutions to the Langley Township.

From a young age, I was volunteering and using my platform as a TV/radio host and Miss Teen Surrey-World to bring attention to issues facing community members and charitable causes. I also implemented multiple mentorship programs and held seminars for youth.

I have served on the board of directors for the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair, and I am experienced in listening to community feedback and bringing people together to create solutions that benefit all sides.

As your councillor, I hope to use my organizational, critical thinking, and systems development knowledge to streamline the issues within Township hall and to meet the needs of our people.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Sierrapilcherofficial

Instagram: @sierrapilcherofficial

Website: www.elevatelangley.ca/sierrapilcher

Phone: 604-805-6858

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes. Our fire services should be expanded and properly funded to ensure the safety of our citizens.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

This isn’t a yes or no question.

The Township of Langley is a community of communities. A one-size fits all approach to density will not fit all communities of Langley.

Community plans must be honoured and any changes to zoning should go through a process that respects the uniqueness of each region of the Township.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No. Managed growth is critical for success, but we must consider the characteristics of each community within Langley. We need to ensure there is infrastructure and amenities in place to support or improve the current quality of living while targeting better affordability.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley