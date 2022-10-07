IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Stephen Dinesen

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Stephen Dinesen is running for councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Stephen Dinesen

RUNNING WITH ELEVATE LANGLEY

Entrepreneur/business owner, age 45

Milner resident who’s lived in Langley over 30 years

Stephen Dinesen is an innovator with a strong business background and civic ties.

His platform can be found on elevatelangley.ca.

Together with Analies, his wife and business partner, they operate a local business – Bear Woods Supply. Stephen also co-owns BodySmart Health and Fitness (a gym, massage, physio, chiro clinic) in North Langley.

Prior, Stephen and his brother started, grew through hard work and innovation to 400 employees and then sold BackCheck, an employment background checking business.

Stephen truly values his Langley roots.

Motivated by a genuine love for humanity, Stephen has freely ministered to friends and strangers alike, exemplifying many of the core principles of his faith – compassion, generosity, hospitality, and community.

Stephen is a 45-year-old father to four children ages 12 to 20.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/stephen.dinesen

Website: www.elevatelangley.ca

Email: stephen@elevatelangley.ca

Phone: 604-866-8913

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: No.

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

This isn’t a yes or no question for Langley Township.

We are a community of communities.

One-size approach to density does not fit all communities of Langley, and thus community plans must be honoured and any changes to zoning ought to go through a process that respects the uniqueness of each region of the Township.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No. This also is not a Yes or No Question, but I will say that managed growth is critical for success. Growth has to consider the characteristics of each community of communities within Langley, and the infrastructure and amenities to support quality of living, all while targeting better affordability.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

