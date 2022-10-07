IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP COUNCILLOR RACE: Steve Ferguson

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Steve Ferguson is seeking re-election as councillor in Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Steve Ferguson

RUNNING WITH CONTRACT WITH LANGLEY

Full-time councillor, age not provided

Brookswood resident who’s lived in Langley 42 years

My parents have always told me, “Stephen, if you want to be involved in the community, you should do it! You have been involved with leadership roles in scouting, University SRA, air cadets, chambers of commerce, soccer, hockey, BC Games, and the list goes on!

“With your training in dealing with students with special needs, you have proven that you have the patience to deal with obstacles and challenges facing their needs.

“We have supported you in your elections and we know that you have the passion for helping seniors, hockey, baseball, gymnastics, soccer, and all sorts of activities for boys and girls.

“Don’t forget the arts, because you are a musician!”

In conclusion, I follow the budget very closely every year and keeping taxes affordable are paramount to me.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ContractwithLangley

Website: www.contractwithlangley.org/the/right/team/Ferguson

Email: SteveFerguson@contractwithlangley.org

Phone: 604-807-0474

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify:

I was first elected in my early 30’s. I served 3 terms and took 6 years off to complete my Masters degree in Counselling psychology. I came back to council for 4 terms, had another 4 year break and returned this term. I have worked with 5 mayors!

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. An action plan for housing – that takes into account actual action on affordable housing, new home buyers, seniors, and realistic leases for renters.

I am working with the Contract with Langley team and we have plans for properties, which Langley already owns, to place approximately 300 specialized housing units for homeless people, women, and children-at-risk, included those experiencing violence.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes, the Contract with Langley team will work with the federal government grant of $22 million announced earlier this year to develop a much needed concert hall.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes, the Brookswood fire Hall, and the Walnut Grove fire hall both need to be replaced with 2 full time crews as presented in our Contract with Langley plan.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes, most definitely, stick to the Rate of Inflation…new growth needs to pay for itself. WE also MUST sit down with the current budget system, and look at ways of implementing important changes that make the system more efficient!

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes, the whole province has announced Density changes. More supply brings more affordability. WE also need to improve transportation, roads, sidewalks, and of course our parks and recreation facilities.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes, this is a HUGE part of our Contract With Langley Platform. We are committed to upgrading Fraser Highway, 208, 80th, 200th street, amongst many other road networks and providing the necessary sidewalk and bike paths needed as Langley Grows.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

Yes, we are growing too fast! We need to revisit many of our plans and determine plans for Smart Growth, walkable communities, and quality development.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No, changing over to a new police force would costs millions of dollars!

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No, we need to keep building more and more parks. They are important (people love parks and our youth need parks to place sports on) and working with the developing community, the Contract With Langley Team has a new plan for liveable neighbourhoods!

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes, Only the Contract with Langley team has a clear vision to achieve this. When folks say, “let’s innovate” without any direction or specifics, how will they implement a plan? We have a detailed plan and we are committed to making it happen, starting day one!

.

CLICK ON OUR ELECTIONS 2022 TAB TO FIND A WIDE VARIETY OF RELEVANT STORIES

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley