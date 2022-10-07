IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP MAYORALTY RACE: Eric Woodward

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Eric Woodward is running for mayor of Langley Township. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Woodward

RUNNING WITH CONTRACT WITH LANGLEY

Councillor and non-profit head, age 49

Murrayville resident who’s lived in Langley 40 years

I am serving my first term on Township of Langley council, first elected in 2018.

I was the president of the Fort Langley Business Improvement Association from 2012 to 2017.

Starting in 2005, I spent about 10 years focused on the revitalization of Fort Langley.

I was in the technology industry for many years.

I grew up in Langley at 53rd Avenue and 202nd Street, graduating from LSS. I have a BA in political science from UBC.

Langley is my home.

I’m running for mayor of the Township of Langley, because in the past few years on council I’ve seen first-hand how the status quo isn’t working.

I want to change it.

I want to get big things done.

We just aren’t doing that.

We have to fix our chronic infrastructure deficit in roads, parks, and facilities with a new plan for our growth and “The Right Team” to get it done.

Let’s change it!

Facebook: www.facebook.com/eric.woodward.for.langley/

Email: eric@ericwoodward.com

Website: www.contractwithlangley.org/the/right/team/woodward

Phone: 604-725-3810

.

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: I am an incumbent Councillor, first elected in 2018.

.

CLICK TO CHECK OUT OUR FULL ELECTION GUIDE ONLINE

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes. We need a new Housing Action Plan that prioritizes not just additional supply, but also more truly affordable housing for seniors, young families, and renters. We need to help people enter the housing market. We have a plan to get that done.

Also, in our Contract With Langley team we will build 300 units of specialized housing with land the Township of Langley already owns to make real progress on chronic homelessness and women and/or children at risk of or experiencing domestic violence. We do not have a single unit within the Township of Langley. With a new team on Council we can finally get these things done.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes. The Contract With Langley team will get this done along with the federal grant of $22M+ announced during the last federal election.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes. The Contract With Langley team will replace Hall 5 in Brookswood and Hall 8 in Walnut Grove in better locations with 2 crew halls planned for the future.

We must prepare properly for towers under construction and other growth challenges with reformed training and equipment purchasing. We will be staffing up the department to catch-up with growth starting in the first budget within a reasonable, affordable process based on growth and our sound financial plan.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes. We have a clear plan not to raise property taxes to get our plan done, instead ensuring growth pays for growth.

We will ensure we do not continue to rely on raising property taxes with comprehensive budget reform only the Contract With Langley will do, or is able to commit will actually get done.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

Yes. We need more supply, but we must ensure that we are getting a fair deal from development and truly affordable housing and liveable neighbourhoods with the proper, finished roads, parks and facilities we need, properly planned for the future. Our current “plan” is no plan at all.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes. A lot more. Only the Contract With Langley team has committed to get it done, or can 100% guarantee it.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

Yes. We need a new plan for our growth. We have a new plan with the team ready to get it done starting on day one.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No. Only the Contract With Langley team has a new plan to get a fair deal from development for residents and taxpayers to change the status quo and put our quality of life and liveable neighbourhoods for residents first while addressing our chronic infrastructure deficit now and into the future.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes. Only the Contract With Langley team has a clear plan to get this done, affecting supply and real-word costs. Others will say “let’s innovate” without any details. We have detail plan and are committed to making it happen starting on day one.

.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

How the questions were presented to each candidate

Langley Advance Times readers have repeatedly told us how much they value this important, straight-forward reference guide that helps orient them with the range of choices on the ballots – both at the council and school board levels.

Towards that end, we have attempted to make this package available (along with the following instructions) to each of the candidates in a timely fashion ahead of the Oct. 15 election.

Please read carefully before you start to fill this out.

To help voters in Langley make their choices on election day, the Langley Advance Times is asking local candidates 10 issue-based questions.

You must provide a ‘yes,’ a ‘no,’ or a ‘don’t know’ (Y, N, D) response to EACH of these questions.

Each question MUST be answered with yes (Y), no (N), or Don’t Know (D). This will be published in a grid in the Oct. 6 edition. Any questions not answered will be LEFT BLANK.

Candidates may also expand on ANY OR ALL of these questions (to a maximum of 200 words each). Please note any responses longer than that will be cut off at the 201-word mark.

Due to space limitations, we can only guarantee to run one of these answers in the Langley Advance Times print edition ahead of the election. You must CLEARLY indicate which expanded answer you want to see published in print. If you do not specify, we will choose. Any and all expanded answers provided will be published online at www.langleyadvancetimes.com.

.

Election 2022Langley