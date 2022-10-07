IN THE LANGLEY TOWNSHIP MAYORALTY RACE: Rich Coleman

Ahead of Oct. 15, the Advance Times offers a profile and Q&A opportunity to each candidate

Rich Coleman is running for Langley Township mayor in the Oct. 15, 2022 election, heading the Elevate Langley slate. (Elevate Langley/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Rich Coleman

RUNNING WITH ELEVATE LANGLEY

Semi-retired, age 68

Willoughby resident – lived in Langley over 30 years

I am seeking the position for mayor, because I love Langley.

I believe in public service, and I want to continue to serve this community.

Over the past 38 years of my involvement in this community, I have been able to work successfully with all parties to get things done.

This has helped to build numerous schools, the Langley Events Centre, four overpasses, several parks, housing units, the expansion of the Langley Memorial Hospital, and the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, to name a few.

All of these projects were accomplished by working with stakeholders to get things done.

Working together we can continue to build an even greater Langley community, which will be an excellent example for all others.

Twitter: @ColemanCountry

Website: ElevateLangley.ca

Phone: 604-866-8913

Have you held office in past? If so, please specify: Yes As Member of the Legislative Assembly of BC for 24 years

Questions:

(These answers are presented as the candidates submitted them)

1. Should the Township set targets for the creation of more low-income and seniors rental spaces, social housing units, and/or co-op development to improve home security?

Yes.

2. Should the Township create a performing arts venue within the next council term?

Yes.

3. Does the Langley Township fire department need to be expanded in terms of crews, equipment, and/or halls?

Yes.

4. Should property tax increases be restricted to the rate of inflation or lower?

Yes.

5. Should the Township encourage greater housing density in new and existing neighbourhoods?

This isn’t a yes or no question for the Langley Township.

We are a community of communities.

A one-size approach to density does not fit all the communities of Langley, and thus community plans must be honoured and any changes to zoning ought to go through a process that respects the uniqueness of each region.

6. Should the Township do more to build and upgrade roads, sidewalks, and bike paths in fast-growing areas?

Yes.

7. Is the Township’s population growing too fast?

No. But managed growth is critical for success.

8. Should the Township consider switching to a municipal police force, instead of using the RCMP?

No.

9. Does the Township have enough parks and public spaces to meet the needs of its growing population?

No.

10. Should the Township commit to making a decision on proposed new developments within 12 months or less?

Yes.

Election 2022Langley