(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

(Nicole Friesen/Facebook)

Incident on Coquihalla between Merritt and Hope causing delays and detours

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 14

A vehicle incident on Highway 5 has impacted traffic between Merritt and Hope in both directions.

There is a detour in effect for northbound traffic on the Coquihalla, as of 5:30p.m. on Oct. 14.

Southbound traffic is still moving but subject to intermittent stoppages.

Drive BC map of incident

Drive BC map of incident

The incident is impacting the highway between Exit 183: Othello Road and Exit 286: Merritt – 97C. The location of the incident is approximately six kilometers north of Hope.

There is not yet an opening time and the incident is being assessed, according to Drive BC.

@Rangers_mom
Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newscar crashHopeMerritt

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: West Coast Women’s Show returns to Abbotsford
Next story
Langley candidates cast themselves in a lot of comedy flicks

Just Posted

Before coal train rolls along White Rock’s waterfront to get to export facilities, they pass through other Lower Mainland communities, including Langley. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Langley resident’s bike ride soiled by coal dust

Callie, aka Piper, after his rescue from the underground drainage pipe. (LAPS/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Tabby rescued from Langley City sewer system dubbed Piper

Local election candidates had lots of ideas on which celebrities should portray them. (Bill Murray: AP Photo/Andrew Medichini; Ryan Reynolds, Kermit, Jerry Seinfeld, Alanis Morrisette: Twitter; Meryl Streep: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP; July Garland: Wikipedia)
Langley candidates cast themselves in a lot of comedy flicks

More than two dozen people have died of overdoses and accidents on Langley streets since 2012. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley saw 25 accidental homeless deaths in a decade